India vs Australia: Stats reveal big worry for Virat Kohli & Co ahead of first T20I

The Australian team has many big-game players in their ranks but one guy in particular will be expected to give the Indian bowlers a fright when the two teams collide in the two-match T20I series starting Sunday. The first T20I is scheduled to be played at Visakhapatnam followed by the second clash in Bengaluru.

Opener D’Arcy Short has been in sublime form recently and he will be looking to leaving a mark in the upcoming series against the ‘Men in Blue’. Short — who plays for Melbourne Hurricanes — will be brimming with confidence as he ended the season as the highest run-scorer in the Big Bash League.

Short is regarded as one of the finest hitters of the ball in the world currently but he hasn’t been able to perform at his optimum levels for Australia. Stats show that the difference in his batting is when it comes to playing in the T20 league and on the international arena and Short will be eager to correct that in the upcoming series.

Short —who was included into the Australian squad in place of injured Shaun Marsh — revealed he has also been working on his bowling skills in order to add another skill into his game.

“I did a lot of work with him (Sriram) in the A tour in August and September. That was good then and I’ve done a bit of work with him yesterday and today, just refining things and getting a little bit better,” Short told cricket.com.au.

“If I can give two or three overs or even four or five in one-day cricket then it’s always going to help my selection in the end and hopefully it goes in my favour.”

Australia T20I squad: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa

