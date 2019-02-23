India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah on the cusp of becoming second Indian to achieve this feat

Fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah is all-set to add a fresh feather into his already illustrious cap in the first T20I against Australia in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday. India are scheduled to play two T20Is against the Aussies in Vizag and Bengaluru respectively.

So far, Bumrah has scalped 48 wickets in 40 T20Is and if he manages to pick two wickets in the upcoming series, the pacer will become only the second Indian to scalp 50 T20I wickets. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin remains the only Indian to achieve this feat as he has 52 wickets in 46 matches.

The third Indian on the list is Yuzvendra Chahal, who has picked 45 wickets in 29 matches. If he manages to scalp a fifer on Sunday, Chahal will become the second fastest cricketer to scalp 50 wickets in the shortest format after Sri Lanka cricketer Ajanta Mendis (50 wickets in 26 matches).

The series will also put forward a chance for Bumrah to better his rankings in T20Is. Bumrah was rested for the three-match series against New Zealand and courtesy of that he has dropped down to 27 in the latest ICC T20I rankings for bowlers.

The highest ranked Indian on this list is Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav who is placed at number two but he has been rested for the upcoming series. But fellow spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will have the opportunity to enter the top ten as he is placed at 17 on the list.

Earlier, India had named 15-man squad for the T20I series against the Aussies but the hosts will have only 14 players to choose from in the two-match series. All-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out due to injury and the selectors named Ravindra Jadeja as his replacement only in the five-match ODI series.

India’s T20I Squad: Virat Kohli(Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande

