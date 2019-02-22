India vs Australia: India’s predicted XI for 1st T20 – Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah set to make comebacks

India take on Australia in a two-match T20 series, starting in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested for the last two ODIs and the T20 series against New Zealand, will make a comeback in the series along with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

India drew the three-match T20 series 1-1 in Australia. Therefore, the Men in Blue will be certainly looking to clinch this series 2-0.

Here’s a look at the predicted XI for the Indian team for the first T20I in Visakhapatnam.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma didn’t score consistently in the tour of New Zealand. He notched big scores in a few matches, but was completely off the boil in other matches. The opening batsman will be looking to find his groove ahead of the Indian Premier League and World Cup.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan kept getting starts in the series against New Zealand, but failed to convert most of them. The Delhi batsman will be certainly looking to ensure that he capitalizes whenever he gets off to a start. Dhawan is an integral part of India’s batting line-up and his form is crucial for the World Cup.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been talking about the ICC World Cup for a very long time and therefore he will be looking to be in top form in the first half of this year. His first assignment is this T20 series against Australia. Kohli batted brilliantly Down Under, he would look to continue his form against the same team at home as well.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has a few more chances to make a strong case for selection in the World Cup team. The hard-hitting batsman got off to starts in the series against New Zealand but couldn’t play a defining innings which could have helped India win the T20 series. Pant will be looking to make the most of the opportunity against Australia.

Vijay Shankar

Since Hardik Pandya is ruled out of the T20 and ODI series due to lower back stiffness, Vijay Shankar will move from his number three role to an all-rounder’s role in the side. Shankar showed good potential in the series against New Zealand and will be hoping to take his performances to the next level to seal a place in the World Cup squad.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni had a brilliant ODI series against Australia, but couldn’t sustain his form in the series against New Zealand. Dhoni’s form is crucial to India’s chances in the World Cup and therefore the team management will be hoping for Dhoni to notch big scores in this series.

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik couldn’t perform up to the mark in the ODI and T20 series against Australia and New Zealand. Karthik, who has lost his place in the ODI squad, will be looking to prove his mettle to the selectors once again. Karthik has the capability of finishing matches in high pressure situations.

Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya performed well with bat and ball in flashes in the T20 series against New Zealand. The spinning all-rounder picked up the player of the match award in the second T20I for his figures of 3/28 and struck lusty blows in the final T20I. However, Pandya has to learn how to perform consistently at the international level.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav continued to work his magic in Australia and New Zealand as well. Batsmen from all teams have still not figured out the mystery behind the chinaman bowler. The wrist spinner always plays a key role in the middle overs for the Indian side.

Siddarth Kaul

Siddarth Kaul, who played his last international match against England in July 2018, may get a go in this T20 series in the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Kaul has the ability to hit the deck hard and bowled exceedingly well in the death overs. He bowls at a decent economy rate of 7.26 as well.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, who was the star bowler in the Test series against Australia, will be back to torment the same country. Bumrah has been a revelation for the Indian team in the last one year and he will certainly look to find his rhythm after a long break. Bumrah and Kaul will form a good partnership while bowling in the death overs.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 15:34 IST