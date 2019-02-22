Zaheer Khan gives reason why he feels Virat Kohli & Co are ‘ready’ for 2019 World Cup

Former cricketer Zaheer Khan feels Indian bowling unit has achieved a lot recently and that is what makes them one of the formidable teams at this year’s ICC World Cup. The 2011 World Cup winner also lauded the strength in depth of the Indian pace attack.

Zaheer stated that Indian bowlers have done well in the past year on foreign soil and that will give them immense confidence going into the showpiece event in England and Wales.

“I think the fast bowlers have been superb. If you look at their numbers, they speak volumes. As a group, they are able to achieve lots. To win Test matches you need 20 wickets, and it has not been a case of just one bowler accumulating all wickets,” Zaheer was quoted as saying by Mail Today.

“All of them have contributed and just the fact that Umesh (Yadav) and Bhuvneshwar (Kumar) have to wait for their turn shows the depth we have in the bowling line-up.”

Zaheer also said that the current Indian bowling unit will enjoy playing in the challenging conditions of UK. Also, the fact that the ‘Men in Blue’ travelled to England for a full fledged tour just one year before the multi-national event will come in handy for the players.

“Playing conditions are something that comes into place when you visit the country for the first time. This lot of players we are talking about has played enough cricket to not be bothered by it. The bowlers have been familiar with different conditions and they have produced good performances too,” Zaheer said.

“Rest assured, I think Indian team is ready for the World Cup. They have given enough glimpses of their strength and the forthcoming series against Australia will be another challenge to relish. Overall, I think we are ready.”

Before the World Cup, there is still a lot of cricket to be played as India take on Australia in two-match T20I and five-match ODI series respectively. After the conclusion of Australia tour, the cricketers will be seen in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 13:16 IST