India vs Pakistan: ‘They have the right to pull out’ - Shoaib Akhtar on Ind-Pak World Cup clash

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has said India have a right of pull out of the World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan in the wake of dastardly Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

The calls for India to boycott their World Cup group stage match against Pakistan have intensified in the last few days. While Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly stated that India should opt against playing Pakistan, Sunil Gavaskar feels India must play and beat them on June 16 at Old Trafford.

Akhtar condemned the heinous attack in Pulwana and also stated that it is India’s right if they want to play against Pakistan or not at the multi-national tournament later this year.

“Should sports stay political? Not at all. So these differences set in matters of circumstances. We strongly condemn the loss of lives,” Akhtar told a Pakistan news channel.

“But when it comes to our country, we are one nation, united and we will stand by our Prime Minister’s statement without having a second thought. They have a right to pull out. Their country was attacked and hence the decision.”

Akhtar also stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wants to play a bilateral series against Pakistan considering the revenue that the series will generate. However, he agreed that till the time the Indian government isn’t fine with the prospect of India playing against Pakistan, nothing can be done.

“BCCI wants to play with Pakistan, the government says no. Had they played with Pakistan, the broadcasters and BCCI would have earned the maximum revenue. The series would have a monetary value of 600 million dollars. Do you think they don’t? Of course, they want that,” the former Pakistan speedster said.

“The Pakistan board had mentioned that they want to play a bilateral series and you cannot deny it although the series can be held at a different venue altogether. But they (BCCI) have said that they have a board to run which falls under (the purview of) Supreme Court. That is their argument and that is logical.”

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 12:13 IST