India favourites to win 2019 World Cup, says Sourav Ganguly

Former skipper Sourav Ganguly described India as favourites to lift the World Cup, saying the team is in best possible shape to win the quadrennial event which gets underway at England on May 30.

“India are favourites, they have played good cricket for the last 6-7 months, they are very prepared for the World Cup,” Ganguly said on the sidelines of a program of HCL Foundation, the CSR arm of HCL Technologies.

“This is the best possible team, all of them have performed and that’s why they are in the squad,” he added.

India will begin its campaign at the World Cup with a clash against South Africa on June 5 at Southampton.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 21:44 IST