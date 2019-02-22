BCCI writes to ICC about concern over Pulwama attack, no decision yet on Ind-Pak tie

In the wake of the Pulwama attack which saw 40 CRPF officials being killed by a suicide bomber, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to write a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) asking them to take note of the situation and also sever ties with nations that back terror.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai said: “We are in talks with government. No decision has been taken on the June 16 match. We are expressing two concerns to the ICC. We will ask for more protection for players during the tournament. We will tell cricketing nations to sever ties with any nation from where terrorism emanates.

“I will not make any comments about what HM has said. We are in talks with government and June 16 is far away.”

The CoA members met in the Capital on Friday to take a call on how to approach the India-Pakistan World Cup match that is to be played in Manchester on June 16. While fans and some former cricketers like Sourav Ganguly had called for India to cut all sporting ties with Pakistan, others like former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar wanted Virat Kohli and boys to beat Pakistan in the game and pay tribute to the soldiers.

Interestingly, CoA chief Vinod Rai had earlier asked CEO Rahul Johri to draft a letter asking the International Cricket Council (ICC) to ban Pakistan. The letter wasn’t sent as it was widely believed that the BCCI isn’t in a position to ask the international body to suspend a member board with regards to political issues.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry had made it clear that India were in a position to stay away from the game as the BCCI is yet to sign the Members Participation Agreement.

Interestingly, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had made it clear that a strong statement must be passed. He said: “It’s not in our hands, if BCCI says, we will play if they say no then we won’t. I think it is high time, we need to take firm action. I am not saying all people there(Pakistan) are at fault but those who are responsible should be acted against.”

Ganguly too had spoken about cutting all sporting ties on a news channel and said: “This is a 10-team World Cup and each team plays matches against every other team and I feel if India doesn’t play a match in the World Cup, it won’t be an issue. I feel it will be really difficult for ICC to go on with a World Cup without India. But, you also have to see if India has the power to stop ICC from doing such a thing. But, personally I feel a strong message should be sent.

But Gavaskar had said: “Who wins if India decides against playing Pakistan in the World Cup? And I am not even talking about the semis and the finals. Who wins? Pakistan win because they get two points. India have so far beaten Pakistan every time in a World Cup, so we are actually conceding two points when by beating Pakistan, we could make sure that they don’t advance in the competition.”

The former skipper though had added that if the country is against the idea, he too stands with them. “(But) I am with the country, whatever the government decides, I am with it totally. If the country wants we shouldn’t play Pakistan, I am with them,” he told a news channel.

Earlier, ICC CEO Dave Richardson said that the governing body has no reasons to make any changes to the proposed World Cup schedule and that all matches will be played as planned.

“We haven’t written to the boards as yet,” Richardson said while marking the 100-day countdown to the tournament. “Our thoughts are with the people that were impacted by the incident. And we are monitoring the situation with our members including the BCCI and PCB. Certainly, there are no indications any of the matches, including the Pakistan-India match, will not be played as planned at the World Cup. But as I say we will continue to monitor the situation.”

