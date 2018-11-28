India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant fight it out on PS4

India’s opening batsman Prithvi Shaw indulged in some video game time with the skipper Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant ahead of the four-match Test series against Australia.

PS4 has been an integral part of the Indian cricket team in the last few years and Shaw wasn’t going to miss out on the fun.

Prithvi Shaw, who scored a century on debut against West Indies, will be hoping to emulate his form Down Under. The 19-year-old averages 118.5 after two Tests. Shaw has scored 1767 runs in 17 first-class matches at an average of 60.93. He has notched eight fifties and eight centuries. In his last first-class match against New Zealand A, he recorded scores of 62 and 50 in Mount Maunganui.

Earlier in the day, when the Indians couldn’t start their warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI in Sydney due to rain, Virat Kohli decided to hit the gym along with Ishant Sharma and Murali Vijay.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli posted a photo which read: “The rain doesn’t seem to be going away so we decided to make something of our day ✌️💪. Gotta love a good workout with the boys. #makeeverydaycount”

The first day of the warm-up match was washed out without a ball being bowled. The visitors would certainly like to begin their match practice on Thursday.

The first Test between India and Australia starts in Adelaide on 6 December.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 15:09 IST