India vs Australia: Ricky Ponting picks his Aussie side for the first Test in Adelaide

After the three-match series T20 between India and Australia ended in a 1-1 draw the focus now shifts to the red-ball and cricket in white clothing.

The first match of the four match series begins in 10 days time at the Adelaide Oval on December 6.

Much has been made of who Australia will field in Adelaide and now former Australia captain has selected the side that he would like the hosts to field.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Ponting selected the following eleven to represent in the upcoming high profile series.

Ricky Ponting’s XI for the first Test: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Tim Paine (c/wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

A lot has been made of the fact that Aaron Finch, Australia’s captain in ODIs and T20s will not be opening the batting in Victoria’s upcoming shield game before the Test. On the issue Ponting had this to say,

“Victoria don’t want to break up their opening partnership – I think they should for Aaron Finch’s benefit, I think they should let him open for one game and slide Travis Dean (Victoria’s other opener) down.

“Just to give him red ball (practice) opening the batting before he goes into the Test match.

“If the coach asked Aaron Finch where he’d rather bat, I’m sure he’d say he’d want to open.

“Finch is a bit of an anomaly really that the last few years he’s done most of his batting for Victoria in the middle order. Then because they go to the UAE where conditions probably weren’t going to be that new-ball friendly they gave him the chance to open.

“So he deserves to stay in the team and open.

“He’s had a lot of success around the world opening the batting in T20s and one day internationals – if he can go in with a similar mindset and not worry too much about opening the batting in a Test match in Australia against the red ball, I’m sure he’ll have some success.”

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 16:44 IST