India vs Australia: Shane Warne picks his XI for first Test in Adelaide

There are still two and a half weeks to go and there are three T20 matches and a tour match before India take on Australia in the first Test in Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval.

That however hasn’t stopped Australia spin legend Shane Warne from choosing his XI for the match.

Warne, Australia’s highest wicket taker in Test cricket has kept the bowling attack as expected with three pacers and a spinner but has gone for Marcus Stoinis to make his debut in the first Test that begins on December 6.

Stoinis did really well with both bat and ball in the recently concluded three match ODI series against South Africa.

Here is the XI that the former Rajasthan Royals captain went with on social networking site Instagram. Aaron Finch (VC), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Tim Paine (captain), Mitch Marsh, Pat Cummins, Micthell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

It has been a nightmare for Australia in all forms of cricket since the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. The Aussies lost the series 3-1 and then lost two-match series against Pakistan 1-0.

Last time Australia played India in a Test at Adelaide, the hosts came out on top in a match laden with emotion despite Virat Kohli scoring tons in both innings.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 19:06 IST