India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's record at Gabba

India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant reached the 1000-Test runs mark during the final day of the fourth Test.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:51 AM IST
India's Rishabh Pant bats during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday became the 7th Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to reach the 1000 Test runs mark. Pant reached the landmark during the final day of the fourth Test against Australia. The left-handed batsman started the match with 976 runs, and he scored 23 runs in the first innings of the match.

Just short of one run to reach the mark, Pant crossed the hurdle during the 2nd innings. Doing so, he also broke MS Dhoni's record to become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to register 1000 Test runs.

Watch | India Vs Australia: Pant, Gill lead India to historic win at Gabba, seal series

It took Pant 26 innings to reach the mark, while Dhoni had reached 1000 Test runs in 32 innings. Farokh Engineer (36 innings), Wriddhiman Saha (37 innings), Nayan Mongia (39 innings), Syed Kirmani (45 innings), and Kiran More (50 innings).

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill fell short of a brilliant century and Cheteshwar Pujara was battered and bruised but India eyed a victory for the ages on Tuesday, needing 145 runs to win the fourth test decider against Australia with seven wickets in hand at tea on day five.

Spinner Nathan Lyon ended Gill's sparkling knock at 91 and Pat Cummins had stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane caught behind for a rapid-fire 24 but Pujara survived a vicious pace assault as India pushed to 183 for three.

Pujara was 43 not out on a hot and sunny afternoon at the Gabba, with hard-hitting wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on 10.

Pant was promoted ahead of Mayank Agarwal as India signalled their intent to push for the win.

With the series level at 1-1, holders India need only a draw in Brisbane to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, two years after their breakthrough 2-1 win in the 2018/19 series Down Under.

(With Reuters inputs)

india vs australia rishabh pant ms dhoni

