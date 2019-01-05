India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant is similar to Adam Gilchrist - Former international captains

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin has said that India have found their own version of Adam Gilchrist in Rishabh Pant. The young wicket-keeper was at his belligerent best in the first innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground where he struck an unbeaten 159.

“Rishabh Pant batted really well but needs to improve his wicketkeeping. I was surprised that he hit only one six in his unbeaten knock. But he played very well and I feel India have found a batsman similar to Adam Gilchrist,” Azharuddin told Aaj Tak.

Azhar also believed that the Indian selectors should include Pant in their limited-overs squad and make the most use of this rampant form.

“India still have time to include him in the T20 and ODI sides. He is an attacking batsman and he should be part of the World Cup squad,” Azharuddin said.

Pant, who has been consistently getting scores of 30 in the series, said that the presence of a batsman of Ravindra Jadeja at the other end helped him calm his nerves which enabled him to bat the way he normally does and get to his century.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting too believes that Pant is similar to Gilchrist, but has to work on his wicket-keeping skills to have a better career.

“He has got to do a bit of work on his keeping, and [with time] he’ll become a better cricketer but he’ll also become a better batsman. We talk about MS Dhoni all the time and his impact on Indian cricket. [Dhoni] played a lot of Tests for India but made only six Test hundreds. This kid will make a lot more Test hundreds than that,” he told cricket.com.au.

“We talk about him in the commentary box and the way that he bats, he is sort of like another Adam Gilchrist,” he added.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 10:56 IST