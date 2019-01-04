India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant slams 2nd Test century, scripts new record in Sydney

Young Rishabh Pant, who has looked good this series without making a substantial score, finally got to his 2nd Test ton in the fourth Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pant, who walked out after the dismissal of Vihari, looked very assured at the outset and was content in turning the strike over to Cheteshwar Pujara. However, after the dismissal of Pujara, he became more expressive and started playing his strokes. India galloped along at a fair clip and the young man was in his elements.

With a slog sweep towards deep mid-wicket, he scripted history by becoming the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a century in Australia. The next best effort is from Farukh Engineer who scored 89 back in 1967 at the Adelaide Oval.

MS Dhoni’s highest score in Australia is an unbeaten 57, which he got at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2012.

This was also Pant’s 2nd Test century and he became the 10 visiting wicket-keeper to score a century in Australia. Also, he is only the 2nd Indian after Dattu Phadkar to score a century at number 7 position in Australia

Earlier, India reached 389-5 at lunch. Starting from overnight 303-4, Pujara took his fifth-wicket partnership with Hanuma Vihari (42) to 101 runs.

Calm and collected number three Pujara was finally caught and bowled by spinner Nathan Lyon after a batting masterclass that spanned a day-and-a-half and 373 balls.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 10:32 IST