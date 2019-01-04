India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 2 in Sydney: Cheteshwar Pujara & Co eye big total

Live Updates: Cheteshwar Pujara scored a brilliant ton to put India in a commanding position in the fourth Test as they strive for a historic series win in Australia. At stumps on Day 1, the visitors were 303 for four with the rock-like number three not out 130 and Hanuma Vihari on 39. Mayank Agarwal made 77, with Josh Hazlewood the best of the bowlers with 2-51. If India win or draw in Sydney they will clinch a first-ever series in Australia since they began touring Down Under in 1947-48. (FULL COVERAGE AND SCORECARD)

Follow India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates here -

04:13 hrs IST India eye history The visitors lead the series 2-1 after winning the opening clash in Adelaide and the third one in Melbourne. Australia claimed victory in Perth. If India, the world’s top-ranked nation, win or draw in Sydney they will clinch a first-ever series in Australia since they began touring Down Under in 1947-48.





04:00 hrs IST Kohli booed in Sydney Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has slammed sections of the SCG crowd for booing India skipper Virat Kohli when he walked out to bat on the opening day of the fourth Test here Thursday. Kohli was given a mixed reception when he came to bat after the fall of opener Mayank Agarwal with the Indians fans chanting his name, while some of Australia’s fans booing the star batsman. “If it was booing then it’s absolutely disgraceful,” Ponting said on Channel 7.





03:52 hrs IST Pujara reigns supreme At stumps, Pujara (130) and Hanuma Vihari (39) were holding fort for the visiting side, which is in pursuit of a maiden Test series triumph on Australian soil. Virat Kohli’s men have already secured the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with their unassailable lead.



