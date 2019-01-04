India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 2 in Sydney: Cheteshwar Pujara & Co eye big total
India vs Australia Live Score: Catch all the action from Day 2 of the fourth Test match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
04:13 hrs IST
India eye history
04:00 hrs IST
Kohli booed in Sydney
03:52 hrs IST
Pujara reigns supreme
03:43 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Live Updates: Cheteshwar Pujara scored a brilliant ton to put India in a commanding position in the fourth Test as they strive for a historic series win in Australia. At stumps on Day 1, the visitors were 303 for four with the rock-like number three not out 130 and Hanuma Vihari on 39. Mayank Agarwal made 77, with Josh Hazlewood the best of the bowlers with 2-51. If India win or draw in Sydney they will clinch a first-ever series in Australia since they began touring Down Under in 1947-48. (FULL COVERAGE AND SCORECARD)
Follow India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates here -
The visitors lead the series 2-1 after winning the opening clash in Adelaide and the third one in Melbourne. Australia claimed victory in Perth. If India, the world’s top-ranked nation, win or draw in Sydney they will clinch a first-ever series in Australia since they began touring Down Under in 1947-48.
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has slammed sections of the SCG crowd for booing India skipper Virat Kohli when he walked out to bat on the opening day of the fourth Test here Thursday. Kohli was given a mixed reception when he came to bat after the fall of opener Mayank Agarwal with the Indians fans chanting his name, while some of Australia’s fans booing the star batsman. “If it was booing then it’s absolutely disgraceful,” Ponting said on Channel 7.
At stumps, Pujara (130) and Hanuma Vihari (39) were holding fort for the visiting side, which is in pursuit of a maiden Test series triumph on Australian soil. Virat Kohli’s men have already secured the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with their unassailable lead.
Welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the fourth Test match between India and Australia. Day 1 belonged completely to India as Cheteshwar Pujara contributed an unbeaten 130 to India’s 303 for four. The hosts, facing a desperate scrap to avoid being the first Australia team to lose a series to India on home soil, managed to dislodge Mayank Agarwal after a bright 77, Virat Kohli for 23 and Ajinkya Rahane for 18. But Pujara took his series tally to 458 and add another century to those that helped India to wins in Adelaide and Melbourne.