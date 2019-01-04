India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara joins Rahul Dravid in elite list after Sydney Test heroics

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his brilliant run of form as he posted his seventh 150+ score during Day 2 of the fourth Test encounter between India and Australia in Sydney on Friday. It was his third 150+ score away from home and the first against Australia.

As a result, he became the ninth Indian to score 150+ runs in an innings in Australia and also the second Indian batsman to score a 150 as a number 3 batsman in Australia (Dravid scored 233 at Adelaide, 2003).

Cheteshwar Pujara contributed an unbeaten 130 to India’s 303 for four on the opening day of the fourth test against Australia, keeping the tourists firmly on track for a historic breakthrough with his third century of the series.

The hosts, facing a desperate scrap to avoid being the first Australia team to lose a series to India on home soil, managed to dislodge Mayank Agarwal after a bright 77, Virat Kohli for 23 and Ajinkya Rahane for 18.

Pujara, however, would just not budge and eked out his innings at a rate of little more than a run every other ball to take his series tally to 458 and add another century to those that helped India to wins in Adelaide and Melbourne.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Agarwal said, “It is just great to watch him (Pujara) bat from another end. He understands his strength and sticks to that. He is very tight with his defence, as well. As far as our partnership on the field is concerned, he keeps talking the things we need to look out for. With his experience, he keeps telling me that you know this is what they (opposition) are looking to do.”

