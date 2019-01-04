India vs Australia: KL Rahul hits the nets after poor show in Sydney Test - Watch

KL Rahul had another disappointing outing in the ongoing series against Australia as he was dismissed cheaply on Day 1 of the fourth Test encounter in Sydney on Thursday. While Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal scored big at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Rahul was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood after scoring just nine runs.

India did not make the best of the starts on Day one as they lost their first wicket in the form of their opening batsman KL Rahul (9) in the second over of the match. Rahul edged an outgoing delivery of Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood which was caught easily by Shaun Marsh at the second slip.

However, Rahul was back in the nets right after losing his wicket and was seen taking throw-downs in the nets hours after getting out. Here’s the video of his practice session at the Sydney Cricket Ground -

KL Rahul practicing in nets after getting out early today for an hour pic.twitter.com/KNVi15VLR9 — SHUBMAN GILL ( FAN ) (@Pkbarwad) January 3, 2019

Cheteshwar Pujara stroked his third century of the summer Thursday to put India in a commanding position in the decisive fourth and final Test as they strive for an historic series win in Australia.

At stumps on day one, they were 303 for four with the rock-like number three not out 130 and Hanuma Vihari on 39. Mayank Agarwal made 77, with Josh Hazlewood the best of the bowlers with 2-51.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 06:11 IST