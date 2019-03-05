India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma makes unwanted record in second ODI

India’s opening batsman Rohit Sharma made an unwanted record in the second ODI against Australia in Nagpur on Tuesday. Rohit got out for a duck in a home ODI for the first time in his career. When Pat Cummins bowled a short and wide ball in the sixth delivery of the first over, the Mumbai batsman went for the upper cut and presented a catch for Adam Zampa at third man. Rohit hasn’t been in the best of form in his recent innings. He has scored one half-century in his last 8 innings.

Australia won the toss and asked India to bat first in the second ODI. Following the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said he was looking to bat first, considering the pitch conditions.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: MS Dhoni on verge of joining Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid in elite list

Talking about the team combination, Kohli informed that they have not made any changes in the playing XI from the first ODI.

“We wanted to bat first, pretty much a no-brainer. Not much dew in the evening and it is a dry surface. Not typical of the kind of pitches you get here does not look like it will bounce much. We expect it to deteriorate further as the game progresses. We have the same team. We spoke about the middle order coming through when the top three does not click, so we need such games. Guys are looking for opportunities. It was a good performance for us, hopefully, we can keep it going,” Kohli said after the toss.

Australian captain Aaron Finch, on the other hand, made two changes in the team bringing in Shaun Marsh and Nathan Lyon in place of Ashton Turner and Jason Behrendorff.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 15:29 IST