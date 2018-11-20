India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli locked in fierce battle to reach T20I summit

India’s three match T20 series is upon us, the series begins on Wednesday with the first match set to take place at the Gabba in Brisbane.

India go into the series as the overwhelming favourites after having won 11 out of their last 12 matches, while Australia have won only one out of last six and that was against UAE.

As if task couldn’t get any harder for Australia there is a big carrot dangling ahead of two of the most destructive players in world cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Both India captain Kohli and vice-captain Sharma could become the highest run scorers in world in the shortest format of the game.

Currently New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill is the leading run scorer with 2271 runs, the Kiwi though is presently out injured and missed the three matches against Pakistan because of that.

Rohit is second on the list and is just 64 runs behind Guptill and has a clear run at the record and could quite conceivably break the record in the very first match of the series.

Sharma though could face competition from his skipper Kohli who is 169 runs behind the Kiwi and 105 runs behind him. Kohli though could already have been the highest run getter in the format had he played the last series against West Indies and not rested.

Should Kohli and Sharma end in the top two slots, after the series, one thing is for sure that the visitors would have done well.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 18:43 IST