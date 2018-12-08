India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar’s advise to Australia after play on Day 3

India seized advantage on the third day of the first test at Adelaide, the day ended with the visitors leading by 166 runs and still having seven second innings wickets in Hand.

On a rain affected day, the Men in Blue first limited Australia to 235 in their first innings, taking a slim 15 run lead. The visitors then went about their business well and ended the day on 151/3.

As of now, India is in the driver’s seat and all set to take the game away. Australia need to bowl well in the first session tomorrow to stay in the game, otherwise they go to the next Test down 1-0. #INDvAUS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 8, 2018

Former India great, Sachin Tendulkar has now given his stance on where the match stands and what each team needs to do to take a 1-0 lead in the series. This is what former India captain tweeted.

India have a poor record in Adelaide and have only won once in 11 test matches at the Adelaide oval. India’s only win in Adelaide came in 2003 when they beat Australia by 4 wickets. In three matches since India have lost 2 and drawn one.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 16:56 IST