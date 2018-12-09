India vs Australia: Shane Warne predicts ploy to dismiss Pujara, Lyon executes it - Watch

Nathan Lyon was at his absolute best on a turning track in Adelaide as he troubled and got rid of as many as six Indian batsmen in the second innings.

After a rather quiet day yesterday, Lyon was landing the ball on rough perfectly and posing a lot of tricky question to the batsmen. Cheteshwar Pujara. who looked India’s best batsman against Nathan Lyon, found a way to deal with the turn and bounce. He kept jumping out of crease, got outside the line of the stumps and then either padded the balls away or defended it.

It was proving to be quiet a successful approach, but then Nathan Lyon bowled a perfect over against Pujara. It was the 88th over of the innings and Lyon kept landing the ball outside off and asked Pujara to come close to the pitch of the ball. Shane Warne was calling out the over from the commentary box and before the final ball, the legendary spinner predicted that if Lyon landed the ball on the right spot, he could well get Pujara’s wicket.

The off-spinner bounced it and got the ball the pitch close and on the rough and it spun back in and got the inside edge and lobbed up to Aaron Finch at short leg. It was perfectly predicted by the legendary spinner and this attracted applause from the commentary box and social media alike.

"There you go, there you go... the wicket! You've called it Shane Warne, absolutely perfect" @ShaneWarne was on the money with this one 👌 pic.twitter.com/iWMt1DUV1A — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 9, 2018

Pujara was dismissed for 71 and India then collapsed in a heap as they scored 307 in their second dig to give Australia a target of 323.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 10:52 IST