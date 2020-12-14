India vs Australia: ‘Both times he’s led India, he has won’ - Sunil Gavaskar explains why there will be ‘no pressure’ on Ajinkya Rahane

cricket

With Virat Kohli set to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide, Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the remaining three Tests as stand-in captain, and although there’s been plenty of hoopla surrounding the topic, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels there won’t be as much pressure on the team’s stand-in captain.

Gavaskar’s confidence stems of Rahane’s India captaincy record. He has filled in two times in the past for Kohli and both times has produced winning results. He first led India in the fourth Test of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at home in Dharamsala after Kohli was ruled out with a shoulder injury. With the series tied at 1-1, Rahane led India to an eight-wicket win to seal the series 2-1.

“There is no real pressure on Ajinkya Rahane, because both the times that he has led the team, he has won. He led against Australia at Dharamshala and India won. He led against Afghanistan and India won. So, as far as his captaincy is concerned, there is going to be no pressure,” Gavaskar said on the show GAME PLAN on Star Sports.

Gavaskar backs Rahane to lead the team the same way he bats – honestly – while adding he’s sure about the batsman not taking much load knowing he’ll be India’s stand-in captain.

“He knows he is at the moment, only the stand-in captain for the 3 Test matches. So, I don’t think the fact about being a captain or carrying on as captain is going to be part of his thinking at all. He will do the job as honestly as he plays his cricket, which means, as a batsman, he will go out there and try and let Pujara try and grind the opposition in and play few more shots maybe,” Gavaskar explained.