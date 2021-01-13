India vs Australia: Tough quarantine rules hit India on tour's final leg
- India vs Australia: After raising concerns about the hard quarantine rules in Brisbane, the Indian team arrived in the city in Queensland on Tuesday and found themselves in a difficult situation at the team hotel.
After raising concerns about the hard quarantine rules in Brisbane, the Indian team arrived in the city in Queensland on Tuesday and found themselves in a difficult situation at the team hotel.
On arrival, the team was told that there would be “no room service and housekeeping, and no access to gym or swimming pool facilities because of the local Covid guidelines”, according to a source in the team who did not wish to be named.
Also Read | Out of habit I always mark centre: Smith on accusations of scuffing Pant's guard
The team yet again raised the issue with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who in turn spoke to Cricket Australia (CA) to allow for some relaxation of the rules. It is learnt that CA has assured the team that more facilities, including room service and access to gyms, will be made available to the team from Wednesday.
“We weren’t locked in our rooms. There was access to the team room,” said the team source. “But we could not use the lifts to many of the hotel facilities. Players were told to do their own rooms, with no access to housekeeping. We have to spend another week here, and a Test match to play.”
Also Read | Brad Haddin points out a tactical move Rahane made that was 'outstanding'
The team has been assured by the BCCI that they will get access to lifts on all floors in the hotel from Wednesday. Room service and housekeeping will also be provided. They will however have to do without the use of the swimming pool.
The Indian team touring Australia is following the rules put in place by the local government of whichever state they are in. The Queensland government has enforced a 14-day strict quarantine for anyone moving in from New South Wales, which is where the two cricket teams came from. There are a total of 26 Covid positive cases in Queensland, with three recorded in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, as per the Queensland health website.
While the mandatory 14-day quarantine rules have been relaxed for the two teams, they are not allowed to move out of their hotels except for training and on match days.
Both teams followed the same protocol in Sydney too.
During the ODI leg of the tour in Sydney and Canberra, as well as during the first two Tests at Adelaide and Melbourne, the teams had the freedom to move around the city as per the state Covid guidelines in place during that time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
He was the Dravid of their bowling line-up: Waugh on legendary India bowler
- Such was his impact that Steve Waugh feels the legendary cricketer was India's bowling equivalent of Rahul Dravid.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Would've needed 15-inch spikes to do what people accused him of: Langer on Smith
- India vs Australia: Langer has dismissed the allegations, calling Smith's criticism, 'ludicrous and a load of rubbish,' and explained how although the former Australia captain does have a tendency to do a few things out of the box, he would do nothing that would tarnish the spirit of the game.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: Bruised and broken India’s Brisbane dilemma
- India vs Australia: As injuries continue to pile, what combination can India go ahead with for the Brisbane Test starting Friday?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘If the time is right to call in match officials you do it’, says Nathan Lyon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Justin Langer wonders if late IPL is having ‘impact on the injuries’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: Tough quarantine rules hit India on tour's final leg
- India vs Australia: After raising concerns about the hard quarantine rules in Brisbane, the Indian team arrived in the city in Queensland on Tuesday and found themselves in a difficult situation at the team hotel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: 'Sending Pant up was a masterstroke,' Ponting hails Rahane
- Speaking on Unplayable Podcast, Ricky Ponting hailed Ajinkya Rahane's decision to send Rishabh Pant above as a "masterstroke".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: ‘Ended up looking a fool, didn’t I,’ says Tim Paine
- Tim Paine's plan crumbled as he was picked up on stump mic having a go at Ashwin, who in turn, held up play several times in retaliation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Out of habit I always mark centre: Smith on accusations of scuffing Pant's guard
- India vs Australia: Australia batsman Steve Smith has denied allegations of scuffing Rishabh Pant's guard at the batting crease during the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brad Haddin points out a tactical move Rahane made that was 'outstanding'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sehwag jokingly offers to Australia amid spate of injuries to Indian cricketers
- IND vs AUS: As the tour went on, players started to get injured. Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav were ruled out of the series after the first two Tests. KL Rahul injured his wrist during a training session while Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hanuma Vihari suffered injuries during the third Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pathan slams BCA, wants it to investigate matter involving Hooda and Krunal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of 4th Test - Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘They just don’t seem to learn’, David Lloyd slams Tim Paine for sledging Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox