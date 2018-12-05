India vs Australia: Twitter reacts to Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar and Jadeja’s exclusion for first Test

The Indian team announced their 12-man squad for the first Test against Australia on Wednesday. And again, the team management made some surprising calls such as leaving Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of the squad. India have trusted Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah to do the job in the fast bowling department.

Bhuvneshwar may not be able to extract his natural swing for a long period of time in Australia, but he would have certainly contributed with one or two wickets with the new ball. The 28-year-old is also a handy batsman down the order, he could have been the perfect replacement for the all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

A few fans were also surprised with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja’s exclusion from the side. Given Ashwin’s poor record in Australia, Kuldeep or Jadeja could have been the better choice.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Gaining respect of country as important as winning for Aussie skipper Paine

Sad to see bhuvneshwar still seen as conditions apply bowler.

India so dearly missed him in England and when they have him available decide to drop him. — nikhil (@nikcriclover) December 5, 2018

With Kohli as Captain and current team management staff, how can you not expect misjudgements in team selection? Bhuvneshwar left out, when he is the best bowler oversees and you continue picking Rahul no matter how long he fails. #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND #TeamIndia — Dhruvin Shah (@dhruvinshah739) December 5, 2018

Very surprising that Bhuvneshwar was left out. It was critical we went with 5 front-line bowlers. Plus he can bat. Not sure how much value Ashwin can add; may be Jadeja would have been a better choice as spinning all-rounder.



One hopes Vihari doesn't get dropped. — Bharat Mata ki Jai (@bluntonomics) December 5, 2018

Interesting selections from both camps for First #AUSvIND test - Oz selectors clearly thinking extra batsman more important than fourth seamer. India's pace attack all wrong, IMO - big mistake to leave out Bhuvneshwar and especially Yadav, who was fantastic in most recent test — David Ingram (@Dinkum270926) December 5, 2018

No bhuneshwar Kumar,no Umesh yadav,no kuldeep yadav India might loss with this combination.



R Ashwin average is not good enough in Australia infact R Jadeja is better option due to his batting. — Sachin Suryavanshi (@sachinv70) December 5, 2018

I don't know much about the conditions at #Adelaide, neither I know much about the pitch as well however, I would still be eager to play #KuldeepYadav in the XI. #Kohli not going with 5 bowlers has surprised me !! 20 wickets in Australia by 4 front line bowlers will be a big ask — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) December 5, 2018

India’s 12-man squad: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia’s playing XI: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

The first Test begins at 5:30 am IST in Adelaide on Thursday.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 13:58 IST