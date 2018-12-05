Today in New Delhi, India
India vs Australia: Twitter reacts to Kuldeep, Bhuvneshwar and Jadeja’s exclusion for first Test

India vs Australia: Here’s a look at how Twitterati reacted to India’s 12-man squad for the first Test.

cricket Updated: Dec 05, 2018 13:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs Australia,IND v AUS,Bhuvneshwar Kumar
File image of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.(REUTERS)

The Indian team announced their 12-man squad for the first Test against Australia on Wednesday. And again, the team management made some surprising calls such as leaving Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of the squad. India have trusted Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah to do the job in the fast bowling department.

Bhuvneshwar may not be able to extract his natural swing for a long period of time in Australia, but he would have certainly contributed with one or two wickets with the new ball. The 28-year-old is also a handy batsman down the order, he could have been the perfect replacement for the all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

A few fans were also surprised with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja’s exclusion from the side. Given Ashwin’s poor record in Australia, Kuldeep or Jadeja could have been the better choice.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Gaining respect of country as important as winning for Aussie skipper Paine

India’s 12-man squad: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia’s playing XI: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

The first Test begins at 5:30 am IST in Adelaide on Thursday.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 13:58 IST

