India vs Australia: Virat Kohli & co. stumble on Day 3 in Adelaide, record their lowest total in a Test innings

cricket

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 11:08 IST

It was a tough start for the Indian cricket team on Day 3 of the first Test as the Australia seamers rattled the visitors with lethal pace and accuracy. Mayank Agarwal and Jasprit Bumrah who had finished Day 2 with India’s total at 9/1, began the day, but it did not take long for the first fall of the day.

On the final ball of the 2nd over in the day, seamer Pat Cummins dismissed Bumrah for 2. Bumrah’s wicket opened the gateway as Cummins dismissed both Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in quick succession. While Pujara was dismissed for a duck, Kohli only scored 4 runs. Ajinkya Rahane, too, fell prey to Josh Hazlewood, who also dismissed Mayank Agarwal as India were left reeling at 19/6.

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 - LIVE!

Wriddhiman Saha and Hanuma Vihari tried to settle the team down but Hazlewood dismissed both Saha and R Ashwin in two consecutive deliveries as India went down 26/8. Umesh Yadav defended the hat-trick ball, as Hazlewood missed on a hat-trick.

Hazlewood dismissed Hanuma VIhari in his next over. Mohammed Shami was struck in the arm by pacer Pat Cummins and he was retired out, as India posted 36/9 with a lead of 89 runs.

This is India’s lowest total in a Test innings, their previous lowest being 42 against England in 1974. This is also India’s lowest total in a Test innings against Australia, their previous worst being 58 which they recorded in a 1947 Test match.

Overall, this is the joint 5th lowest total in a Test innings, with New Zealand’s 26 all out in a 1955 Test match in England being the lowest Test total in history. With this, India set up a target of 90 for the Australia to chase in the Adelaide Test.

(More details awaited)