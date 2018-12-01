India vs Australia: Virat Kohli takes a wicket in practice match, celebrates in style - Watch

India skipper Virat Kohli picked up his maiden wicket Down Under on the fourth day of the team’s practice match against Cricket Australia XI on Saturday.

Kohli scalped the wicket of centurion Harry Nielsen, who before getting dismissed had hammered nine boundaries in his 170-ball stay at the crease. After scalping his wicket, Kohli was pictured laughing along with few of his teammates and he seemed to really enjoy it.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India uploaded the image on social media and the post read: “That moment when the Skip gets a wicket #TeamIndia #CAXIvsIND.”

Kohli had bowled few overs on the third day of the match as well and teammate Ravichandran Ashwin gave a hilarious reason why he opted to do so.

“Dishing out a lesson to all the bowlers about probably where you should bowl. Jokes apart, he just wanted to bowl a couple of overs because the bowlers were tiring out and before the second new ball came into play,” Ashwin said in a video which was posted by the BCCI.

Indian bowlers have had a tough outing in the warm-up clash with the Cricket Australia XI batsmen scoring runs for fun. Till lunch on the fourth day of the match, they had taken a lead of 183 runs.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 08:22 IST