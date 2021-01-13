India vs Australia: 'We know touring sides don't like to play in Brisbane' - Josh Hazlewood confident ahead of 4th Test

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood believes that the hosts will have the advantage of playing the fourth and final Test at Gabba in Brisbane as the touring teams do not like to play on the ground. The two teams will meet in the fourth and final Test starting from Saturday with the series levelled at 1-1.

Australia's record at the stadium showcases that India are in for a tough fight at Gabba. The last time the Australian team lost a Test in Brisbane was back in 1988. Since then, they have won 24 out of their 31 games at the venue.

India, on the other hand, have never won a Test at Gabba. In 6 games at the venue, India have lost 5.

Speaking to news agency AAP, Hazlewood said that Australia love playing at Gabba because of their record at the venue.

"All Australians love playing up there. We probably grow a leg given the record we've got. We know touring sides don't like to play there, so that puts us a bit ahead before a ball is bowled. I guess we thrive on that," the seamer said.

"It's an awesome place to play. Very much an Australian venue, I've always enjoyed playing there," he added.

Apart from their record at the venue, the visitors will also face the challenge of picking up the playing XI for the Brisbane Test with most of the team suffering from an injury. The latest to the list is Jasprit Bumrah, who has reportedly been ruled out due to an abdominal strain.