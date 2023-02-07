India vs Australia: What Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others did during team's first two practice sessions

Team India are gearing up for the first Test match against Australia in the Border-Gavakar Trophy on Thursday. Rohit Sharma and Co. engaged in practice sessions on Monday. The likes of Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Rohit, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav were seen practising in Nagpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India's practice sessions also gave a hint into the expected playing XI for the first Test at Nagpur. As per reports, Ishan Kishan batted long hours and was given tips by batting coach Vikram Rathour and senior teammate Kohli. Ishan faced a bunch of spinners including Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav and Rahul Chahar, during the long net session. Given, the extended exposure to Ishan, it's highly likely that he would be included into the playing XI.

ALSO READ: ‘He will be a threat…’: Ex-PAK captain's warning for Virat Kohli vs Australian bowler ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Amidst questions over who would open alongside captain Rohit, Rahul was spotted practising with him in the nets. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were seen bowling to the duo, which indicates that Kuleep might get the nod ahead of Axar Patel. Meanwhile, Jadeja and R Ashwin seem confirmed to play in the Nagpur Test. Among pacers, Siraj and Shami were spotted bowling to the pair of Rahul-Rohit. However, the other pacer in the squad, Umesh Yadav didn't get a big role in the net session. Therefore, it's expected that Siraj-Shami would be given the role of handling the pace department. During Kohli's net session, Shubman Gill was spotted batting alongside him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the other wicketkeeper-batter in the squad, KS Bharat was also seen practising in the nets. And he did wicketkeeping when Siraj and Shami were bowling to Rahul-Rohit. Speculations are rife that both Bharat and Ishan might get a place in the playing XI on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON