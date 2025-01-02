India vs Australia: Why the match at SCG is called the Pink Test and how AUS legend Glenn McGrath plays a central role

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is expected to draw to as a conclusion as exciting as the series has been thus far with the fifth Test set to be hosted at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Test matches hosted at the SCG at the start of the year are generally called the New Year's Test, but for the past 15 years, they have been branded as the Pink Test. A notable feature is Australia and the visiting side presenting pink versions of their caps to fast bowling great Glenn McGrath at the start of the Test and the iconic stadium itself being decked in pink, along with the spectators. The Australian players pose with Glenn McGrath in their pink caps ahead of the fifth Test vs India(Getty Images)

It all comes to a crescendo on Day 3 which is designated as the Jane McGrath day. All of it is conducted so as to spread awareness of cancer and raise funds for battling the same by the McGrath Foundation.

The McGrath Foundation was founded in 2005 by the Australian fast bowling great after his wife Jane, who is also a co-founder, was diagnosed with breast cancer. She later died on June 22, 2008. The Foundation has tied up with many corporate partners for their mission, among whom is Cricket Australia which has conducted the New Year's Test as the Pink Test since 2009. The first of these matches was when South Africa toured Australia.

The Pink Test increases its ambit in the fifth IND vs AUS Test

The match was originally intended to help those battling with breast cancer. This year, though, the foundation has extended support for those suffering from all types of cancers. "For 20 years, we’ve given our all to people with breast cancer. Now, we’re taking our care to all cancers, because no one should go through cancer without the care of a McGrath Cancer Care Nurse," the Foundation says on its website.

"Since 2009, Cricket Australia, Sydney Cricket Ground and the McGrath Foundation have worked together to make the Pink Test one of the world’s biggest charitable sporting events. Thanks to the generosity of the cricket community and the entire nation, the Pink Test has helped us deliver our world-leading cancer nursing care across Australia," it further says about the match.