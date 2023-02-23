India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs AUS W semi-final

India and Australia have met a number of times in knockout stages of big tournaments, including the final of the last T20 World Cup in Melbourne in 2020, and it is the latter who have come out on top more often than not. However, the fact remains that India are one of the few teams who have managed to challenge Australia in bilateral women's cricket and captain Meg Lanning has acknowledged that she doesn't really know what to expect from Harmanpreet Kaur's side. "I feel like anything can happen. And we understand that pretty well. But we're as planned as we can be in terms of their individuals and their sort of team style of play," she told a news conference ahead of the semi-final at Newlands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"But you can't predict what's going to happen. So, we need to be able to adapt and sort of play what's in front of us. I think that's really important in coming with all the plans that you want. But if you're not able to adapt at the time and change with what's happening, then I think that's when you get into trouble. So, we feel like we're in a good position to be able to do that if we need to. We know that we have to be on our game for the whole 40 overs. So that's the challenge that we've got because we know India are a great team."

India will be looking to deny Australia, who have won five of the last six Women's T20 World Cups, progress to a seventh successive final. Richa Ghosh claims her side have full confidence going into the game, despite the fact they have won six of their 30 previous T20 matches against the Australians, and lost nine of the last 10, with the other fixture tied. "They are a strong team, but we can beat them," Ghosh told reporters on Wednesday. "We know the weak spot of Australia and we are planning against it, but I will not say what that is because then they will come prepared.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When will the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final take place?

The India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final is scheduled for Friday (February 23), 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final take place?

The India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final will take place at Newlands in Cape Town.

Where will the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final be broadcasted live on television?

In India, India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final will be broadcasted live on television via Star Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final be live streamed?

The India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final will be live streamed in India via Hotstar. Also follow live updates and latest score of the match from /www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON