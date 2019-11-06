India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: India Predicted XI - Two key changes expected

cricket

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:16 IST

After suffering a huge seven-wicket defeat in the first T20I against Bangladesh, skipper Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will be looking to make a few changes in tactics and possibly in the playing XI to get even stevens in the series. The two teams are set to play the 2nd T20I in Rajkot on Thursday, provided the weather does not disrupt the encounter. Bangladesh showcased that they are not going to succumb to being the underdogs and displayed excellent bowling, batting and fielding positions. India, on the other hand, struggled with DRS calls, and fielding department, which cost them the match.

Here is India’s predicted XI for the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh:

Rohit Sharma (c): The skipper Rohit Sharma will need to do better as batsman and as captain in the 2nd T20I. His form with the bat in the format has not been good this year, and he will hope for a change in fortune in Rajkot.

Also read: India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I statistical preview: Visitors aim to cause massive upset

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan was the only Indian batsman to get runs on the board in the 1st T20I. But he wasted too many balls which added pressure on the rest of the team.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has been impressive in the domestic season and it is likely the batsman will get a game in place of KL Rahul, who has been out of form for a while. Chief selector MSK Prasad had mentioned before that Samson is in the team as a batsman, and not as Pant’s back-up, which would justify the move.

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer was looking dangerous at Kotla before he played one shot too many. He appears to be India’s long-time answer to solve India’s no. 4 woes.

Rishabh Pant (wk): With Sanju Samson likely to get a game, the pressure will be added on out-of-form Rishabh Pant, as he tries to justify his place in the team. This series might be his last venture if he does not turn things around.

Also read: Rohit Sharma set to surpass Suresh Raina in elite T20 list for India

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya had an off day with the bat and on the field. But he has proven to be an asset in all three departments in the format, and one bad game is not likely to cost him his place.

Shivam Dube: Despite an unimpressive debut, it is unlikely the youngster will be dropped just after a game.

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar came down at the lower middle-order and struck a few boundaries to give India a total to defend. He is likely to stay in the team.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal deserved a couple of wickets but was denied by poor DRS system. Indian fans will hope the leg-spinner is not dropped for no fault of his own.

Also read: Mahmudullah on cusp of scripting huge T20I record for Bangladesh in Rajkot

Deepak Chahar: One of the most odd calls made by Rohit Sharma in the first T20I was giving Shivam Dube the final over despite Deepak Chahar having one in his pocket. The skipper might not repeat the same mistake again. Chahar is a certain in the team, as he can provide wickets with the new ball, as well as the old ball.

Shardul Thakur: Khaleel Ahmed’s penultimate over, that saw Mushfiqur Rahim slamming four boundaries and taking his side to an easy win, may see the left-arm bowler being rested and Shardul Thakur getting a game in his place.