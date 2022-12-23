India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test Day 2: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill look to strengthen IND's position

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score Day 2: India's bowlers were the stars of Day 1, alongwith Bangladesh's Mominul Haque. Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets each while comeback kid Jaydev Unadkat finally took his first Test wickets after taking more than 390 first class scalps. He was the one who gave India the breakthrough and later added to that scalp as well to finish with two. Bangladesh were all out for 227 runs with Mominul putting his rotten run behind to valiantly compose 84 off 157 balls. Captain KL Rahul and Shubman Gill then managed to ensure that India have all their wickets intact by seeing through a rather difficult period in the final part of the day.

