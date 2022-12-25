India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: Thriller in store as IND look to avoid shocking defeat

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score Day 4: While the first half of the third day may have belonged to India, Bangladesh made a roaring comeback towards the second half, first with the bat and then with the ball. Litton Das led their batting recovery along with first Nurul Hasan and then Taskin Ahmed, ensuring that Bangladesh end up setting a target of 145 for India to chase. Then Bangladesh got to work with the ball and soon, captain KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli were all dismissed for single digit scores. It was Axar Patel, India's surprise pick for No.4, who held fort for India as they start Day 4 on an overnight total of 45/4 and Axar on 26 off 54. He has nightwatchman Jaydev Unadkat at the other end and India need 100 runs to win.

