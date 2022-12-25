Home / Cricket / India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: Thriller in store as IND look to avoid shocking defeat
Live

India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: Thriller in store as IND look to avoid shocking defeat

cricket
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 07:52 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score Day 4: The visitors' scorecard makes for dismal reading thus far with Axar Patel being the only to have managed to get to double digits. Catch Live Updates of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4 along with Live Score.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score: India's top three fell in a heap during the final session of Day 3
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score: India's top three fell in a heap during the final session of Day 3(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score Day 4: While the first half of the third day may have belonged to India, Bangladesh made a roaring comeback towards the second half, first with the bat and then with the ball. Litton Das led their batting recovery along with first Nurul Hasan and then Taskin Ahmed, ensuring that Bangladesh end up setting a target of 145 for India to chase. Then Bangladesh got to work with the ball and soon, captain KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli were all dismissed for single digit scores. It was Axar Patel, India's surprise pick for No.4, who held fort for India as they start Day 4 on an overnight total of 45/4 and Axar on 26 off 54. He has nightwatchman Jaydev Unadkat at the other end and India need 100 runs to win. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 25, 2022 07:52 AM IST

    IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: Bangladesh XI

    Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

  • Dec 25, 2022 07:51 AM IST

    IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4 Live: India XI

    KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

  • Dec 25, 2022 07:37 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live score: Hello and welcome!

    Who would have thought the Test would be poised like this at the start of Day 4. It looked like this would be another straightforward win for India for much of it, until Bangladesh made a fightback under utterly unlikely circumstances on Saturday. First they got to a lead of 144 where it looked like even a lead of 50 would not be possible at one point. Then they blew away India's mighty top three and now the Test is poised on a knife's edge, despite the visitors needing just 100 runs to win.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs bangladesh

IND vs BAN Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: IND under pressure as BAN swoop in

cricket
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 07:51 AM IST

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score Day 4: The visitors' scorecard makes for dismal reading thus far with Axar Patel being the only to have managed to get to double digits. Catch Live Updates of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4 along with Live Score.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score: India's top three fell in a heap during the final session of Day 3(ANI)
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score: India's top three fell in a heap during the final session of Day 3(ANI)

Virat Kohli hits new 7-year low amid prolonged century-less run in Test cricket

cricket
Published on Dec 25, 2022 07:31 AM IST

Two years later, as Kohli prolonged his century-less run in Tests, he capped off his 2022 by recording yet another low, emulating his horror run in England in 2014.

India's Virat Kohli (R) reacts after his dismissal by Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (not pictured)
India's Virat Kohli (R) reacts after his dismissal by Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (not pictured)

'Main ice bath le raha tha': Siraj's hilarious reply to query on Kohli incident

cricket
Published on Dec 25, 2022 07:08 AM IST

Reporters were curious to know what had actually unfolded in the middle between Virat Kohli and the Bangladesh players. And India pacer Mohammed Siraj had the most hilarious reply to the query on the incident.

Mohammed Siraj talks about the Virat Kohli incident on Day 3
Mohammed Siraj talks about the Virat Kohli incident on Day 3

BCCI has no plans for split coaching

cricket
Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:18 PM IST

The board looking for big names to replace Byju’s and MPL who want out

BCCI logo(HT Photo)
BCCI logo(HT Photo)

Greater share of revenue for women’s IPL teams

cricket
Published on Dec 24, 2022 10:54 PM IST

Many IPL franchises are waiting for the media rights deal to come through before deciding on bids

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could offer 80% from the central pool to teams in the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL).(PTI)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could offer 80% from the central pool to teams in the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL).(PTI)

England warms up to IPL, franchises reciprocate

cricket
Published on Dec 24, 2022 08:45 PM IST

₹58.1 crore were spent on eight England players in Kochi

Chennai Super Kings won an equally wild bidding war for Stokes buying him for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.25 crore. (AP)
Chennai Super Kings won an equally wild bidding war for Stokes buying him for 16.25 crore. (AP)

Cliffhanger in store as India top-order stumbles in chase of 145

cricket
Published on Dec 24, 2022 08:28 PM IST

Mehidy Hasan Miraz takes three wickets in the final session as India need another 100 for victory with six wickets in hand

India's Virat Kohli (C) reacts after his dismissal by Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India
India's Virat Kohli (C) reacts after his dismissal by Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India

'Did Pant take sleeping pill?': Jadeja, Gavaskar on Axar batting ahead of Kohli

cricket
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 11:53 PM IST

After the end of Day 3 in Mirpur, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and Jadeja lambasted captain KL Rahul and head coach Rahul Dravid for sending Axar Patel to bat ahead of Virat Kohli.

Rahul Dravid; Sunil Gavaskar; Virat Kohli
Rahul Dravid; Sunil Gavaskar; Virat Kohli

Sunrisers shine bright with Brook and Rashid

cricket
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 07:24 PM IST

Including Mayank Agarwal, the 2016 champions got 12 of the 13 players they bid for

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team owners, staff and other officials during the IPL 2023 Auction at the Grand Hyatt hotel, in Kochi on Friday. (Indian Premier League twitter)
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team owners, staff and other officials during the IPL 2023 Auction at the Grand Hyatt hotel, in Kochi on Friday. (Indian Premier League twitter)

David Warner's stunning ‘mental health’ revelation ahead of 100th Test in career

cricket
Published on Dec 24, 2022 07:06 PM IST

In a stunning revelation ahead of the 100th Test of his career, Warner has said that Cricket Australia's handling of his leadership ban appeal, mentally affected him ahead of the 1st Test against West Indies at home in Perth.

Australia opener David Warner(REUTERS)
Australia opener David Warner(REUTERS)

Watch: Siraj's stunning explanation on Litton Das send-off act in 2nd Test

cricket
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 06:47 PM IST

India pacer Mohammed Siraj gave a stunning explanation on his act and broke silence on his rivalry with Litton throughout the series.

Mohammed Siraj's stunning explanation on Litton Das send-off act in 2nd Test
Mohammed Siraj's stunning explanation on Litton Das send-off act in 2nd Test

Bad weather in Multan forces Pakistan to shift Test venue against New Zealand

cricket
Published on Dec 24, 2022 06:04 PM IST

Bad weather in Multan has forced the Pakistan Cricket Board to move next month’s second test against New Zealand to Karachi.

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel attends a training session, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP)
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel attends a training session, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP)

BAN vs IND: Mehidy Hasan Miraz mauls India to spice up Mirpur Test

cricket
Updated on Dec 24, 2022 05:36 PM IST

The tourists were on a precarious 45-4 after 14 wickets tumbled on a frenetic day three -- half of them in the final session alone.

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz right celebrates wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the third day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP)
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz right celebrates wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the third day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP)

Watch: Kohli fumes, charges at Shakib, umpires forced to step in as tempers fly

cricket
Published on Dec 24, 2022 05:30 PM IST

Kohli was not at all happy with the way the Bangladesh players celebrated. He stood his ground for quite some time and then turned towards the celebrating Bangladesh fielders and mouthed a few words. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan took note of that and looked at Kohli.

Virat Kohli was unhappy with Bangladesh' celerabtion
Virat Kohli was unhappy with Bangladesh' celerabtion

‘Bas kar bhai’: Twitter fumes as KL Rahul gets dismissed cheaply in 2nd Test

cricket
Published on Dec 24, 2022 05:24 PM IST

KL Rahul's yet another early dismissal on Saturday gave fuel to a meme-fest on Twitter as cricket experts and fans mercilessly trolled and mocked the 30-year-old.

Stand-in captain KL Rahul's poor form continued as he got dismissed for just 2 runs in the second innings of 2nd Test match against Bangladesh on Saturday.(Twitter)
Stand-in captain KL Rahul's poor form continued as he got dismissed for just 2 runs in the second innings of 2nd Test match against Bangladesh on Saturday.(Twitter)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out