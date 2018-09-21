India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018: 5 player battles to watch out for

India take on Bangladesh in the super four encounter and although the hype is not anywhere close to an India-Pakistan match, there is a different sense of anticipation.

While India breezed through the league stages, Bangladesh were beaten by Afghanistan in their final league game. Although they rested few key players, they need to go back to the drawing board before they take on India.

India looked convincing in their win against Pakistan, but they need to be at their best against Bangladesh, a team which is very capable of walking away with the match.

We take a look at five key player battles which could determine the course of the match.

Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma

The Indian captain teed off against Pakistan after seeing off the new ball burst from Mohammed Amir and Usman Shinwari. He opened his stance to accommodate for the incoming delivery, and he might have to use the same game plan against Mustafizur Rahman who has had a lid on him.

Mashrafe Mortaza vs Shikhar Dhawan

The Indian opener has hit his straps from the get-go against the white ball in familiar conditions and has looked the best batsman so far in the tournament. On placid pitches against the ball which is not moving too much, Dhawan has been able to stamp his authority over the bowlers.

However, in Mashrafe Mortaza he faces a champion bowler who knows what he is doing with the ball. He has the ability to change his pace and very his length and Dhawan needs to be wary of the seasoned campaigner.

ALSO READ: India’s predicted XI amidst injury concerns

Kuldeep Yadav vs Mahmudallah

For some reason, Mahmudullah has been given the tag of a finisher and hence, he bats lower down the order owing to which, he does not have time to play a substantial innings. He could walk out to bat at number 5 against India and has to deal with the threat of India’s wrist-spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. In Kuldeep, he faces his biggest threat as the left-arm bowler has the skills to befuddle the best.

Shakib-al-Hasan vs MS Dhoni

In the recent past, MS Dhoni has struggled to get going against the spinners, more so at the beginning of his innings. Hence, Mashrafe could toss the ball to Shakib as soon as the former skipper walks out bat and here lies Dhoni’s biggest test. He has to rotate the strike and make sure he does not soak up too many deliveries in the middle phase.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Mushfiqur Rahim

The diminutive wicket-keeper batsman played arguably the best innings of the tournament when he scored a defiant century in the first game against Sri Lanka. Battling the oppressive weather and a potent Sri Lankan bowling attack, Mushfiqur gave a great account of his fitness and prowess as a batsman.

However, in Jasprit Bumrah, he faces a mighty fine bowler, who has only gone from strength to strength in his career so far and could once again, be the main man for Rohit Sharma in crunch situations.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 14:00 IST