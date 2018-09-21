India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018, Super Four: India’s predicted XI

It does not have the hype of an India-Pakistan match, but when Bangladesh take on India, there is a different vibe to things. There have been matches played with palpable tension, and despite India’s overwhelming record against Bangladesh, there is always a sense of anticipation whenever the two nations clash.

There is that no-ball in the 2015 World Cup, a common complaint for a Bangladeshi fan, and even if things have settled down, expect a high-octane contest to unfold.

India, on the other hand, look confident, but have a spate of injuries to deal with. The taxing weather in Dubai is not helping things either and the team management could well be forced to rotate players.

Hindustan Times takes a look the predicted XI for the upcoming clash.

Rohit Sharma

The Indian captain started off in a blazing manner against Pakistan and effectively ended the chase in the powerplay. He looked at ease on a placid surface against the seam bowlers, but then got out to leg spin. Bangladesh could well target him with spin early on and this is where his challenge lies.

Shikhar Dhawan

Somewhere last month, Shikhar Dhawan was questioning his worth in the Indian team after his struggles against the red ball, but now he is underlining his importance in white ball cricket in familiar conditions. He has looked fluent and consistent and should look to continue with his form.

Ambati Rayudu

He missed the flight to England, but Ambati Rayudu is a man possessed at the moment. He looks comfortable whenever he comes out to bat, is fielding like a teenager and is looking to make a statement with his every move on the field.

Dinesh Karthik

For all his struggles in Test cricket, the team management wants to give Dinesh Karthik a long rope in white ball cricket. He looked in control against Pakistan and against a spin-heavy attack of Bangladesh, he will be the key player for India in the middle order.

MS Dhoni

He has batted once, and could not trouble the scorers. And, to be very honest, he has not looked entirely convincing as a wicket-keeper, but there is no doubting the quality and impact of Dhoni on this team. In pressure scenarios, there is no better bloke to be in charge of things, and India would desperately hope, he finds his touch with the bat.

Kedar Jadhav

He is viewed more as a finisher, but Kedar Jadhav’s greatest contribution has come with the ball. His uncanny action and relentless accuracy with the ball has given Rohit Sharma a great sixth bowling option. However, every match will be a test for him, and this match against Bangladesh promises to be no different.

Ravindra Jadeja

Hardik Pandya is injured, so is Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja has been drafted in as their replacement. He could ideally walk straight into the playing XI. In such a taxing schedule, India could do with the energy of Jadeja, in the field, with the ball, and then with the bat.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

There are whispers that the team management could rest Bhuvneshwar after back-to-back matches in the league stage. However, if the seamer is fit, he should take the new ball and should lead the attack.

Kuldeep Yadav

He got only a solitary wicket in the match against Pakistan, but it was perhaps, the ball of the tournament and it accounted for Babar Azam. Pakistan could never recover from this loss. Bangladesh have not seen much of Kuldeep and he should bring a lot of mystery to the table.

Yuzvendra Chahal

The pitches are sluggish and slow and with the plenty of matches being played in extreme conditions, they will only get slower. Hence, India’s spin arsenal should be a handful and in Chahal, they have a really skilful and clever bowler in the ranks.

Jasprit Bumrah

In many ways, the match against Pakistan was redemption for Jasprit Bumrah and he would be more confident bowler against Bangladesh. He now needs to pick up wickets with the new ball and then do what he does best with the old ball.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 09:54 IST