India vs Bangladesh, Colombo weather forecast today: Will rain disrupt final Super 4 match in Asia Cup 2023?

Team India was the first to qualify for the final of the 2023 Asia Cup when it defeated Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage on Tuesday. Incidentally, India will face the island nation in the final as well, as Dasun Shanaka's men registered a thrilling win in the rain-hit must-win clash against Pakistan on Thursday night. Before the final, though, India face another test as they take on the already-eliminated Bangladesh side in the final game of the Super 4.

Ground staff stand on the filed as the Asia Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan delays due to wet out field in Colombo(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bangladesh were the first side to get knocked out in the second round, facing successive losses against Pakistan and Sri Lanka last week. Shakib Al Hasan's men, however, will aim at ending the campaign on a high, and will seek inspiration from their performance against India in the home ODI series last year when they defeated the Rohit Sharma-led side 2-1.

Throughout the Asia Cup tournament, the unpredictable weather in Colombo has been a significant cause for concern. Initially, there were discussions within the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) about relocating the Super 4 matches to Hambantota, but ultimately, the decision was made to adhere to the original schedule.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As for the upcoming India vs Bangladesh match, the weather forecast presents a looming challenge yet again, with a 65 percent chance of rain predicted. Thunderstorms are anticipated in both the morning and afternoon, with expected cloud cover reaching 90 percent. This raises concerns about the match's potential disruption due to adverse weather conditions. Barring India's last game against Sri Lanka, all of their matches have been affected by rain in the ongoing Asia Cup.

The weather had also disrupted proceedings in Thursday's Super 4 clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka as well; while the toss was delayed by over two hours wit the match reduced to 45 overs per-side, the overs were further curtailed to 42 following another disruption during Pakistan's first innings.

Will India rest players?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the side already in the final, the team management might be inclined at resting a few of its players to keep them fresh for the title clash on September 17. India had played two ODIs on three-successive days (one being Reserve Day), and fatigue factor might be considered while taking a decision on playing XI for the Friday's clash against Bangladesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON