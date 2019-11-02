India vs Bangladesh Delhi T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch live telecast on TV and online

cricket

Team India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in place of Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the series. The talk before the match has been dominated by the air quality in Delhi which has reached severe level. Bangladesh players have practiced wearing masks in Delhi while the Indian team has gone about their business in usual manner.

India named a youthful squad for the series as the likes of Mohammad Shami, Kohli, Jadeja were rested by the selectors. Sanju Samson has got his place back in the squad and it will be a golden opportunity for the wicketkeeper batsman to breathe down Rishabh Pant’s neck. India will look to continue their winning streak against the Bangla Tigers in the shortest format of the game. The two teams have clashed eight times in T20Is and India have come out victorious in all.

Where is the India vs Bangladesh Delhi T20I taking place?

The India vs Bangladesh Delhi T20I match will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

At what time does the India vs Bangladesh Delhi T20I begin?

The India vs Bangladesh Delhi T20I match begins from 7:00 pm IST on Sunday (November 3).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs Bangladesh Delhi T20I?

The India vs Bangladesh Delhi T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh Delhi T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Delhi T20I match will be available on HotStar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 13:16 IST