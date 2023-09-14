India vs Bangladesh: How have both sides fared against each other in Asia Cup 2023

Having already secured a berth in the final, India face Bangladesh in their final Super 4 stage fixture, at the R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo, on Friday. India are in fine form and are currently unbeaten in the tournament. Rohit Sharma and Co. began their campaign against Pakistan, but the match was called off after the first innings due to rain and both sides shared a point each.

India face Bangladesh in their upcoming Asia Cup fixture.(AFP)

Then, India defeated Nepal by 10 wickets in their next match to enter the Super 4 stage. In the Super 4 stage, Rohit and Co. began with a 228-run victory against Pakistan, where Virat Kohli (122*) and KL Rahul (111*) bagged unbeaten centuries. Following the huge win vs Pakistan, India beat defending champions Sri Lanka by 41 runs to book a berth in the final.

On the other hand, Bangladesh began their campaign with a five-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka, and then defeated Afghanistan by 89 runs to reach the Super 4 stage. In the Super 4 stage, they have lost both their matches until now, losing to Pakistan by seven wickets and then crashing to a loss against Sri Lanka.

In the Asia Cup, both sides have faced each other 14 times (12 ODIs and 2 T20Is). India have won 13 times and Bangladesh have won only once. Collectively, India has defeated Bangladesh in 12 Asia Cup ODIs and two T20Is. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's only win came in the ODI format. It also worth noting that Bangladesh have never won the Asia Cup and India have clinched the trophy seven times.

Here is a list of their meetings:

1. 28 September 2018, India win by 3 wickets | Dubai

2. 21 Sep 2018, India win by 7 wickets | Dubai

3. 6 Mar 2016, India win by 8 wickets | Mirpur

4. 24 Feb 2016, India win by 45 runs | Mirpur

5. 26 Feb 2014, India win by 6 wickets | Fatullah

6. 16 Mar 2012, Bangladesh win by 5 wickets | Mirpur

7. 16 Jun 2010, India win by 6 wickets | Dambulla

8. 28 Jun 2008, India win by 7 wickets | Karachi

9. 21 Jul 2004, India win by 8 wickets | Colombo

10. 30 May 2000, India win by 8 wickets | Dhaka

11. 24 Jul 1997, India win by 9 wickets | Colombo

12. 5 Apr 1995, India win by 9 wickets | Sharjah

13. 25 Dec 1990, India win by 9 wickets | Chandigarh

14. 27 Oct 1988, India win by 9 wickets | Chattogram

In the upcoming match, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma, who leads the run chart in Asia Cup 2023, with 194 runs in four matches. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto is second with 19 in two games.

