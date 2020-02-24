India vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s T20I World Cup match Live streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

cricket

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 08:27 IST

Their confidence on a high after the impressive win over title holders Australia, India will look to carry forward the momentum against a plucky Bangladesh in their second Group A match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup here on Monday. Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav’s magical spell helped India beat Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener on Friday but the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side can’t afford to take Bangladesh lightly as their eastern neighbours had beaten them twice in the 2018 T20 Asia Cup.

Jemimah Rodrigues and 16-year-old promising opener Shafali Verma, who hit a typically aggressive 29 off 15 balls against Australia, were not a part of that Asia Cup team and the duo will need to play crucial roles if India want to beat Bangladesh.

Where is ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Bangladesh match taking place?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Bangladesh match will take place in WACA Ground, Perth.

At what time does ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Bangladesh match begin?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Bangladesh match begins at 4:30 PM IST on Monday (February 24).

Where and how to watch live coverage of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Bangladesh match?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Bangladesh match will be aired live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Bangladesh match online?

The online streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Bangladesh match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup India vs Bangladesh match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

(With PTI inputs)