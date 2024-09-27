India vs Bangladesh, Kanpur weather forecast: Rain expected to hit Rohit Sharma and co's series clean-sweep hopes

Rohit Sharma’s India is set to face Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Bangladesh in the second Test at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium. After suffering a 280-run thrashing in Chennai during the first Test, Bangladesh will be eager to bounce back and level the series. The visitors face a daunting task against a dominant Indian side, but their hope for redemption may hinge not only on their performance but also on the unpredictable Indian monsoon, which threatens to play a role in the proceedings. Kanpur's Green Park stadium on the eve of the 2nd Test(PTI)

According to the AccuWeather app, thunderstorms and rain are expected on Day 1 of the match, which could cause interruptions. Day 2 is forecast to be cloudy, with the potential for more thunderstorms in the area. Sunday's Day 3, often considered the "moving day" in a Test match, could also witness rain early in the morning, followed by cloudy skies for the remainder of the day.

Fortunately, the weather is expected to clear up for Days 4 and 5.

Hourly forecast in Kanpur hints at possibility of thunderstorm as earlyt as 10 AM on Day 1, which may continue for two hours. A further thunderstorm is expected at 1 PM, too. The play usually begins at 9:30 AM, meaning we could potentially be in for a long delay if the forecast is true.

Dangerous stand

Adding to the concerns is the safety issue raised by the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD), which has declared one of the stands at the stadium as dangerous. The Balcony C stand, according to government officials, may not be able to bear the weight of full capacity during the match.

This has led to the decision to sell fewer than half the tickets for that stand, reducing the number of spectators allowed in that section.

India are 1-0 ahead in the series and stay firmly at the top of the table in the World Test Championship. Following the Tests against Bangladesh, India will take on the side in three T20Is before returning to red-ball action next month against New Zealand; the Kiwis visit India for three Tests.