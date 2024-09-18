India vs Bangladesh: Key battles that could shape the story of the series

India are the overwhelming favourites in their upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh, as is normally the case in any red-ball series in the country regardless of the opponents. That said, it is also a fact that this is arguably the most well-rounded Bangladesh have ever looked ahead of a Test series, partly helped by the fact that they stunned Pakistan at the latter's home just before this. Virat Kohli will be looking to get a good run going as he looks to re-establish himself as the best in the world in Test cricket(PTI)

What is unique about Bangladesh which most top teams don't bring to the table when playing Test matches in India, is that they have multiple experienced spinners in their lineup. Additionally, both their top spinners - Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, are also proven all-rounders, as is the case for India with regards to Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Bangladesh also have batters who are far more adept at facing spin bowling than the average batter from countries like England or Australia.

All of this makes the upcoming two-match Test series an interesting prospect to look forward to. Here we take a look at some battles that could be key in the matches set to be played in Chennai and Kanpur

Mushfiqur Rahim against R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja

Mushfiqur Rahim is one of few touring batters who have a good record in India. He may have played only three Tests in the country but the Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter has scored 331 runs at an average of 55.16 with one century and two half-centuries. Bangladesh's fate in this series depends a lot on how they can avoid collapsing to Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and Mushfiqur will play a key role there. He was seen practicing different kinds of sweeps in Chennai ahead of the first Test against the offspin and left-arm spin in the nets.

Virat Kohli vs Bangladesh spinners

Kohli has succesfully re-established himself as the most consistent batter in the world in ODIs and T20Is after his stunning three-year dip in form between 2019 and 2021. While he has also scored a couple of Test centuries in the last couple of years, there have been a lot of conversations about him falling far behind Joe Root in the pecking order for best contemporary Test batters. With India set to play 10 Test matches in the next six months, it is a good chance for Kohli to get a good run going in the format once again. Spin bowling has been a bit of a bane for him though and he will especially be targetted by the experienced duo of Shakib and Miraz. How Kohli navigates the pair might go a long way in how good a Test season he has overall.

Indian openers vs Nahid Rana

If India dish out pace-friendly wickets, as they did the last time Bangladesh toured the country, they would be wary of the threat that Nahid Rana would pose. The tearaway, along with Hasan Mahmud, was the heart and soul of Bangladesh's incredible turnaround in their second Test against Pakistan. Captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to open for India and they would be up against it with Rana known to regularly bowl around 145kph to 150kph.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Shadman Islam

Just as Rohit and Jaiswal, Bangladesh openers have their own battles to win and arguably, they have the more difficult task simply because of Jasprit Bumrah. Shadman Islam has shown that he has the temperament required from a top class Test opener, particularly in the series against Pakistan where he set the tone with a patient 93 in the first Test in Rawalpindi. However, facing Bumrah might just be the most difficult task in cricket at the moment, regardless of the conditions. Bumrah is fresh from a long break, having not played any cricket since the 2024 T20 World Cup and showed earlier this year during the five-match series at home against England that he can be as lethal as ever even if the conditions are heavily tilted in favour of spin bowling.