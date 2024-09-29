India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Delayed start expected after overnight rain in Kanpur
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Follow the latest updates of the Kanpur Test match between India and Bangladesh here.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Expect a delayed start for a third consecutive day at the Green Park stadium after Kanpur witnessed heavy overnight rain. However, unlike Day 2, there are chances of witnessing some action with a significant reduction in the probability of rain and thunderstorms....Read More
Day 2 of the second and final Test match between India and Bangladesh on Saturday was washed out without a ball being bowled due to a persistent downpour. It drizzled in the morning, with umpires calling a delayed start. But it soon turned into heavy rain. It eventually stopped around 11:15 AM. The groundsmen immediately put the three super soppers to work. The visibility was also poor. As conditions did not improve, the second day's play was called off officially at 2:15 PM.
Earlier on Day 1, the match also witnessed a delayed start, before India opted to bowl for the first time in nine years in a home Test match. They kept an unchanged XI, implying no opportunity for Kuldeep Yadav, which was a much-speculated move given the black-soil content of the Green Park pitch. However, retaining Akash Deep in the playing XI proved to be the right decision for India as the fast bowler picked two quick wickets with the new balls after Jasprit Bumrah's magic deliveries produced no luck despite leaving the two openers clueless. After lunch, R Ashwin, who was the Player of the Match for India in the opening Test in Chennai last week with an all-round brilliance, comprising a five-wicket haul and a century, picked up a wicket, which saw him overtake Anil Kumble to become the second-highest wicket-taker in Asian soil (after Muttiah Muralidaran). Bangladesh were hence reduced to 107 for three before rain washed out the final session.
What is the forecast for Day 3?
As per the weather forecast, the city is expected to receive rain even on Sunday but Monday and Tuesday are likely to be sunny and warm. According to Accuweather, there is a 59 per cent chance of rain on Day 3, while the probability for thunderstorms is 14 per cent, implying a possibility of some cricketing action for the fans were left disheartened on Saturday.
However, a washout today could increase the chances of a drawn Test in Kanpur, which could affect India's chances of making the WTC final next year.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Kanpur receiving flak
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: A glance at the comments online shows that fans aren't too happy about the facilities in Kanpur. Specifically, the fact that the ground has no drainage system, because of which clearing the wet outfield is as much of a challenge for play to begin as rain itself is.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: The playing XIs in Kanpur
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: India made no changes to their side while Bangladesh made three.
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Hello and welcome!
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the second and final Test of the series between India and Bangladesh. Only 35 overs of play was possible across the first two days in Kanpur, as incessant rains have played spoilsport on the proceedings. The second day was called off without a ball being bowled!