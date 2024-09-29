India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Delayed start expected after overnight rain in Kanpur

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Expect a delayed start for a third consecutive day at the Green Park stadium after Kanpur witnessed heavy overnight rain. However, unlike Day 2, there are chances of witnessing some action with a significant reduction in the probability of rain and thunderstorms....Read More

Day 2 of the second and final Test match between India and Bangladesh on Saturday was washed out without a ball being bowled due to a persistent downpour. It drizzled in the morning, with umpires calling a delayed start. But it soon turned into heavy rain. It eventually stopped around 11:15 AM. The groundsmen immediately put the three super soppers to work. The visibility was also poor. As conditions did not improve, the second day's play was called off officially at 2:15 PM.

Earlier on Day 1, the match also witnessed a delayed start, before India opted to bowl for the first time in nine years in a home Test match. They kept an unchanged XI, implying no opportunity for Kuldeep Yadav, which was a much-speculated move given the black-soil content of the Green Park pitch. However, retaining Akash Deep in the playing XI proved to be the right decision for India as the fast bowler picked two quick wickets with the new balls after Jasprit Bumrah's magic deliveries produced no luck despite leaving the two openers clueless. After lunch, R Ashwin, who was the Player of the Match for India in the opening Test in Chennai last week with an all-round brilliance, comprising a five-wicket haul and a century, picked up a wicket, which saw him overtake Anil Kumble to become the second-highest wicket-taker in Asian soil (after Muttiah Muralidaran). Bangladesh were hence reduced to 107 for three before rain washed out the final session.

What is the forecast for Day 3?

As per the weather forecast, the city is expected to receive rain even on Sunday but Monday and Tuesday are likely to be sunny and warm. According to Accuweather, there is a 59 per cent chance of rain on Day 3, while the probability for thunderstorms is 14 per cent, implying a possibility of some cricketing action for the fans were left disheartened on Saturday.

However, a washout today could increase the chances of a drawn Test in Kanpur, which could affect India's chances of making the WTC final next year.