Langurs hired to save fans, broadcasting crew from monkey terror in Kanpur during India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has taken an unusual approach to tackle the ongoing issue of food theft by monkeys at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium during the second Test between India and Bangladesh. To address this persistent menace, the UPCA has hired langurs, a species known for their ability to deter monkeys, along with their handlers, to maintain order in the stands. Langurs have been hired to shoo away the monkeys during the 2nd Test(File/PTI)

Monkeys, particularly aggressive in stealing snacks and drinks, have long troubled fans and workers at the venue, prompting this unique measure to protect attendees and broadcast crew from disruptions.

In a chat with Indian Express, venue director Sanjay Kapoor pointed out that the broadcast camera operators were particularly vulnerable to these mischievous animals. Positioned in elevated stands for an optimal view, camera persons often became easy targets for monkeys, who would grab their snacks and drinks during the match.

The report from the same newspaper further states that the raised stands used by television crews have been enclosed with black cloth on the back and sides, reducing the chances of monkeys accessing the area in search of food.

This is not the first time that Langurs services have been hired to drive away monkeys in Kanpur, though.

Start of Day 2 delayed

Rain, however, is spoilsporting the proceedings in Kanpur. The first day's play only saw 35 overs being bowled before the play was called off due to bad light and rain in the city. Further rains have now delayed the start of the second day, too.

India had won the toss and opted to bowl in the second Test, and made a blistering start with Akash Deep inflicting double blows on the visitors within just the first 13 deliveries of his opening spell. Ravichandran Ashwin, then, dismissed the dangerous-looking Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto to put the side on the backfoot.

At Stumps, Mominul Haque was unbeaten on 40 while Mushfiqur Rahim was batting for 6, with Bangladesh's score at 107/3.