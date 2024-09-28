India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: IND, BAN keep fingers crossed with more showers on the horizon

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Fingers crossed. Rain played a big role on the first day of the second match between India and Bangladesh, as showers and bad light in Kanpur led to only 35 overs being played. The stage is set for a very interesting Test going forward if weather doesn’t play spoilsport as it is forecasted to do over the weekend in Kanpur. Bangladesh will be heading into day two on 107-3, with a set Mominul Haque batting on 40* after fighting through some fiery bowling from India. He is partnered by Mushfiqur Rahim, who has looked solid, with Bangladesh’s experienced lower-middle order set to follow....Read More

Meanwhile, India will be hoping that the rain and overcast conditions will allow their bowlers to extract something from the pitch, with the impact of play not that deep on the surface so far. India clearly expected the pitch to provide some spice, with Rohit Sharma choosing to bowl first after winning the toss – the first time since 2015 an Indian captain has made that decision on home turf.

For the large part, both teams will hope the weather plays along after losing 55 overs to rain on the opening day of the match. Bangladesh played out the new ball without too much damage, and will want their veterans such as Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, and Litton Das to capitalise on friendly conditions, before the black soil starts to play a role for India’s spin duo.

The Tigers themselves have chosen to enter this match with an extra spinner with Taijul Islam, but India will fancy their chances to have their openers set with only two pacers in the opposition. While Ravichandran Ashwin got some spin and uneven bounce, it wasn’t too threatening for the batters, and Ravindra Jadeja remained unused.

The forecast predicts rain overnight as well as on Saturday afternoon, and with the pitch not looking too difficult for batting, both teams will hope achieving a result is still on the cards. India will look for quick wickets to make up for lost time, while Bangladesh will likely work with the instructions to remain patient and watchful.

On Day 1 yesterday – during whatever volume of play was possible – Sharma had put Najmul Hossain Shanto’s men in to bat, marking a bucking of the trend for captains on Indian pitches. With there having been rain on the day before and forcing play to start an hour late, perhaps the idea was to exploit the overcast conditions. There was early movement for Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, but Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan were watchful to begin.

Zakir couldn’t get going, however, and was dismissed for a 24-ball duck after the introduction of Akash Deep, who continued his form of picking up crucial first innings wickets after being introduced as first change bowler. Zakir was dismissed by another fine low catch from Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully, before Shadman Islam was trapped LBW after a good referral by the Indian team.

Shanto came in at number four and steadied the ship with Mominul Haque, putting together a 51-run partnership before one that didn’t turn caught him unawares and sent the Bangladesh captain packing. This was Ashwin’s 420th wicket in Asian conditions, placing him outright second for bowlers with most wickets in Asia ahead of Anil Kumble. Mominul began to find his feet after a streaky start and played some quality shots before the close of play, with Mushfiqur Rahim playing himself in at the other end. Bad light forced the umpires to call play off, and with rain also beginning to pour down over Kanpur, stumps was forced with Bangladesh going solidly at 107-3.

Below are a few pointers related to the 2nd India vs Bangladesh Test:

- Bangladesh will resume at 107-3

- An early start is expected and play can go on till 5:30 provided light permits.

- Sadly, more rain is expected on Day 2.

- Virat Kohli needs 129 more to complete 9000 Test runs.

- Plenty of hopes ride on Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque.