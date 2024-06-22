India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND hope for more Bumrah, SKY magic in hunt for semi-final spot
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Almost all departments have fired for India at various points of this T20 World Cup and so all eyes will be on whether their senior opening pair can get them off to a good start this time around.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India face Bangladesh in both sides' second Super Eight match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. India sailed to a 47-run win over Afghanistan in their first Super 8 match while Bangladesh lost to Australia by 28 runs via the DLS method in theirs. Bangladesh's batting has been particularly vulnerable throughout the tournament and they now have to deal with the potent Indian bowling lineup led by a seemingly inconquerable Jasprit Bumrah....Read More
Bumrah has been simply stunning in this tournament, as he has been in all formats of the game since he made his comeback from a long-term injury break in August last year. The pacer has taken eight wickets in the four matches that he has played and he has maintained a scarcely believable economy of 3.46.
The rest of the Indian bowlers have also been effective and they have been backed up by some impressive fielding efforts. India's batters' strike rates have been affected by the fact that they played all of their group stage matches on the treacherous pitches in New York. However, the middle order and the lower middle order have all stepped up at various points of the tournament while Rishabh Pant has been sensational at No.3.
All eyes will hence be on India's opening pair and seniormost batters Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma. Thus far, they have managed to put up stands of 22, 12, 1 and 11. While the nature of the pitches in New York meant the first three scores were unconcerning, the fact that the pair couldn't get going on a good pitch in Bridgetown could be something to think about. India are unlikely to make any changes to the opening combination but there will be significant interest on whether Kohli and Rohit can get going.
Focus will also be on whether Shivam Dube holds on to his place in the lower-middle order. Sanju Samson had practiced with Rohit, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the lead-up to the match. Dube hasn't been able to replicate the form that he showed in the IPL for CSK, which is what led to him being picked ahead of Rinku Singh.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Hardik Pandya rediscovers his mojo
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Hardik Pandya had endured an IPL season that was worse than the worst of the seasons endured by those who have ever played in the league. He was a shadow of the batter and bowler that he usually is, his captaincy was called into question as Mumbai Indians finished bottom of the table and his team's fans made it a point to boo him right from the first match of the season to the last. But worries of this poor form spilling over into the T20 World Cup seems to be unfounded.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Shivam Dube's struggles
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Shivam Dube hasn't really hit the races since he got selected to the Indian team for this tournament really. He was phenomenal for Chennai Super Kings for the first half of the 2024 IPL which is what led to him beating Rinku Singh of all people to the finisher's role for this tournament. Since that team was announced by the BCCI though, there was a significant tail-off from the all-rounder for CSK and that seems to have continued with India. In this tournament, Dube has managed scores of 0 not out, 3, 31 not out and 10.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Consecutive SKY bailouts for India
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India have relied on Suryakumar Yadav to get them out of sticky situations in the last two matches. In their last group game against the USA, Suryakumar came in with India 10/2 in the third over. He was not out on 50 off 49 at the end of the match, steering India to victory with an unbeaten 72-run stand off 65 balls with Shivam Dube.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Can India's openers fire today?
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: It is interesting to note that the only fixed batting positions in this Indian lineup are also the only places from where the team has hardly got any contributions throughout this tournament. Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 52 in India's first match of the tournament against Ireland but since then, his scores have read 13, 3 and eight. Virat Kohli finally managed to get to double digits in India's last match against Afghanistan after managing scores of 1, 4 and 0 in the group stage, but how useful his run-a-ball 24 was for India on a pitch that didn't have too many devils, is debatable. Thus far, they have managed to put up stands of 22, 12, 1 and 11. And all this with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been impressive in the format since he made his debut last year, on the bench.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh full squad
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India full squad
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal
