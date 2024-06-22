India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND hope for more Bumrah, SKY magic in hunt for semi-final spot

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India face Bangladesh in both sides' second Super Eight match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. India sailed to a 47-run win over Afghanistan in their first Super 8 match while Bangladesh lost to Australia by 28 runs via the DLS method in theirs. Bangladesh's batting has been particularly vulnerable throughout the tournament and they now have to deal with the potent Indian bowling lineup led by a seemingly inconquerable Jasprit Bumrah....Read More

Bumrah has been simply stunning in this tournament, as he has been in all formats of the game since he made his comeback from a long-term injury break in August last year. The pacer has taken eight wickets in the four matches that he has played and he has maintained a scarcely believable economy of 3.46.

The rest of the Indian bowlers have also been effective and they have been backed up by some impressive fielding efforts. India's batters' strike rates have been affected by the fact that they played all of their group stage matches on the treacherous pitches in New York. However, the middle order and the lower middle order have all stepped up at various points of the tournament while Rishabh Pant has been sensational at No.3.

All eyes will hence be on India's opening pair and seniormost batters Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma. Thus far, they have managed to put up stands of 22, 12, 1 and 11. While the nature of the pitches in New York meant the first three scores were unconcerning, the fact that the pair couldn't get going on a good pitch in Bridgetown could be something to think about. India are unlikely to make any changes to the opening combination but there will be significant interest on whether Kohli and Rohit can get going.

Focus will also be on whether Shivam Dube holds on to his place in the lower-middle order. Sanju Samson had practiced with Rohit, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the lead-up to the match. Dube hasn't been able to replicate the form that he showed in the IPL for CSK, which is what led to him being picked ahead of Rinku Singh.