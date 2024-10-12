India vs Bangladesh Live Score 3rd T20I: Pressure on Sanju Samson as IND look to complete whitewash

India vs Bangladesh Live Score 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav and Co. look to extend their domination over Bangladesh in the final T20I of the series at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Team India produced stellar performances in the first two matches to blow away the Bangla Tigers, who failed to match the intensity. The Indian batters adopted a fearless batting approach as the Bangladesh bowlers were completely clueless about countering them....Read More

The only thing which didn't work for India in the first two matches was the opening pair, as the pressure is now mounting heavily on Samson to prove his worth in the last T20I. Samson has not been able to prove his consistency in the Indian colours, and once again, he is on the cusp of getting dropped. Samson played a desperate aerial shot to break free but didn't judge the ball and only managed to chip it straight to Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto at mid-off for just 10. The wicketkeeper batter also failed to convert a good start into a big score in the series opener and was dismissed for 29.

Meanwhile, Abhishek also failed to get going in the first two matches and now will be desperate to unleash his fearless batting approach in Hyderabad, where he scored a plethora of runs in IPL this year. The Indian team think-tank will decide whether to hand a match to some other worthy names on the bench like leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and all-rounder Harshit Rana.

It’s clear that Gambhir and his colleagues in the backroom have set in motion the process of finding able support cast to frontline players keeping in mind the long-term goals such as the ICC event next year.

Be it pacer Mayank Yadav or spinner Varun Chakravarthy, Gambhir wants to take a closer look at them and assess their readiness for the sterner assays ahead.

They haven’t been disappointing either in this series.

Mayank, who missed a lot of action since IPL 2024 due to an injury, bowled at over 150 clicks while Chakravarthy returned with a three-wicket haul in his first outing in blue in three years at Gwalior.

Meanwhile, it is going to be the last T20I match of former Bangladesh skipper Mahmuddullah who has announced his retirement from the shortest format.

The 38-year-old asserted that he had already decided to bid adieu to the shortest format before the start of the series, as he will now shift his focus completely to ODIs.

"I am retiring from T20I cricket after the last game of this series. I was pre-decided before coming here," Mahmudullah said. "I had a chat with my family. I spoke to the coach [Chandika Hathurusinghe], captain [Najmul Hossain Shanto], chief selector [Gazi Ashraf Hossain] and the board president [Faruque Ahmed] as well. I think it is the right time to move on from this format for me and the team. Especially with the World Cup coming up in less than two years. I will concentrate on the one-day game," he told reporters on the eve of the 2nd T20I against India.