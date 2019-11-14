India vs Bangladesh: Ashwin joins Kumble and Harbhajan in elite Test list with Mominul scalp

cricket

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 13:32 IST

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin added a new feather into his already illustrious cap during the opening day of first Test against Bangladesh at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday. Bowlers led the way for hosts as they picked early wickets to break the backbone of Bangladesh batting line-up. Ashwin, who couldn’t open his account in the first session, came back strongly in the second and dismissed opposition skipper Mominul Haque with a peach of a delivery.

Also Read: Exclusive | Dhawan opens up on Kohli, Rohit as different captains

The southpaw failed to read a straighter one from Ashwin and offered no shot at the delivery. The ball crashed into Mominul’s stumps and he became the fourth Bangladesh batsmen to head back into the hut. As for Ashwin, this wicket helped him join two Indian stalwarts in an elite Test list.

Ashwin became only the third Indian after Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh to scalp 250+ wickets on home soil. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acknowledged Ashwin’s feat and their social media post read: “250 Test wickets at home for @ashwinravi99. He becomes the third Indian bowler to do so after @anilkumble1074 & @harbhajan_singh.”

250 Test wickets at home for @ashwinravi99. He becomes the third Indian bowler to do so after @anilkumble1074 & @harbhajan_singh. pic.twitter.com/x1Q6fTonsi — BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2019

250+ wickets by an Indian at home

350: Anil Kumble

265: Harbhajan Singh

250: R Ashwin* (when he dismissed Mominul)

Also Read: Rahane to leave Rajasthan Royals in biggest trade after Ashwin

Also , Ashwin became the third fastest in the world to scalp 250 Test wickets at home. Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan takes the numero uno spot in this particular list as he reached the mark in just 40 Tests. Anil Kumble comes a close second as he did the same in 41 Tests. As for Ashwin, he completed this feat in his 42nd match in the longest format.