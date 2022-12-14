India vs Bangladesh: Shreyas Iyer becomes India’s all-format highest run-scorer in 2022, overtakes Suryakumar Yadav

Shreyas Iyer was in swashbuckling form, powering India to 278 for six in 90 overs at Stumps vs Bangladesh on Day 2 of their ongoing first Test match, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday. The KKR captain hammered an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 169 balls, packed with 169 balls. After his unbeaten knock, Iyer also became the highest run-scorer in 2022, with 1489 runs in 38 innings across all formats. Meanwhile, his highest score is a knock of 113* runs off 111 balls in an ODI against South Africa in Ranchi.

Iyer is now ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, who has slammed 1424 runs in 43 innings, with a high score of 117. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is third in the list with 1304 runs in 39 innings, with a high score of 122*. In fourth position is wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant with 1278 runs in 41 innings, with a high score of 146 and Rohit Sharma is fifth with 995 runs in 40 innings, with a high score of 76*.

After Stumps, fans hailed Iyer on Twitter for his dominating performance. One user wrote, "Shreyas Iyer is having a memorable year."

Meanwhile, another added, "Excellent fifty for Shreyas Iyer. He scored 51* runs from 93 balls against Bangladesh in a challanging condition. He continues his brilliant form."

One fan wrote, "What a year for Shreyas Iyer - He has been outstanding throughout this year."

"Ahere is no compitition , he is performing for his country another day another consistency performance by #shreyasiyer", another fan wrote.

The match also saw Cheteshwar Pujara clobber 90 runs off 203 runs, including 11 fours. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli had a disappointing showing, getting dismissed for one run off five deliveries. Pant's knock proved to be crucial, bagging 46 runs off 45 balls. Taijur Islam has currently taken three wickets for Bangladesh, with Mehidy Hasan and Khaled Ahmed bagging two and one wickets respectively.

