India vs Bangladesh: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant grind it out at nets ahead of 2nd T20I - Watch video

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:16 IST

A day before India take on Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, the middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant took the nets to practice against fast bowling. In a video uploaded by BCCI on their official Twittter account, both the batsmen were seen practicing their skills with the willow. “When Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are batting in tandem,” the BCCI captioned the video.

Both Iyer and Pant had got off to a good start in the first T20I against Bangladesh in New Delhi but failed to capitalise on it to help India to a massive total. While Iyer, hit two sixes and a four, before being dismissed for 22 by Aminul Islam, Pant struck three fours in his 27-run nnings before he was sent back to the pavilion by Shafiul Islam.

Skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday came in defence of his side’s batting unit at the press conference, despite te team only managing a below-par total of 148, which was chased down by the visitors with seven wickets to spare.”Our batting looks good. So I don’t think there’s any change we need to make in our batting. But we’ll analyze the pitch, and based on that we’ll see what we can do as a team,” Rohit told mediapersons at the pre-match interaction.

Rohit is expecting Rajkot track to play better than the one at Kotla. “The pitch looks good. Rajkot has always been a good track to bat on and it does offer some assistance to the bowlers also. It will be a good pitch. I’m pretty sure it will be better than what you saw in Delhi,” he opined.

While strategy is a confidential thing, a change in approach is something that the stand -in skipper expects from his mates.

“I cannot tell you strategy but what I can definitely tell you is that there will be changes in our approach. In the last match (in New Delhi), we played according to the pitch. We were playing as per the ways the pitch was reacting. “But if the pitch here (at Rajkot) is good, our approach will be different as well in both bowling and batting (departments).” He then cited the reasons why it was difficult to bat on a Delhi track.