India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs BAN online and on TV

Indian cricket team have two matches remaining in the Super 12 round of T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue are all set to play against Bangladesh on Wednesday, with their eyes on the semi-final spot. A win would mean that Rohit Sharma and Co. will move past South Africa to the top the points table in Group 2. Team India would then look to win against Zimbabwe in their final match of the Super 12 round and cruise into the semi-final with eight points.

The 2007 T20 World Cup champions have played three matches so far with wins against arch-rivals Pakistan and Netherlands and a loss against South Africa on Sunday.

There is a cloud over wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik's inclusion in the playing XI as he had sustained an injury in the match against South Africa. Also considering his below-par performance so far, the team management might want to give explosive batter Rishabh Pant a chance against Bangladesh. Another batter who is stuggling with form in the tournament is KL Rahul and as per reports, he might get another chance on Wednesday. Team India is relying heavily on Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in their batting. They would look at captain Rohit to score runs at the top.

In bowling, Axar Patel is all set to make a comeback into the team after Deepak Hooda failed last Sunday. Rohit Sharma and Co. will stick with pacers Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh. R Ashwin had an off day against the Proteas but he might get the nod ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal, for his batting abilities as India's spinner in the match.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has made his intentions clear that his team would play to upset India.

Here are the live streaming details for the match between India and Bangladesh:-

When will the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match be played?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will be played on Wednesday, November 02, 2022.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match be played?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will be played at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match start?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup in India?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match can be watched on Star Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup in India?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

