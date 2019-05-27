India vs Bangladesh warm-up match World Cup 2019: When, where and how to watch live streaming on TV and online

Trent Boult starred with the ball as New Zealand thrashed India in a World Cup warm-up match at the Oval on Saturday.

The left-arm seamer exploited overcast conditions and a pitch with plenty of grass cover to finish with four for 33 as India were skittled out for just 179 in 39.2 overs.

Ross Taylor (71) and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (67) both spent useful time in the middle as the Black Caps won with almost 13 overs to spare.

The Men in Blue will be certainly looking to put up a better show with the bat in their next warm-up match against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the warm-up match.

Where is the India vs Bangladesh warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The India vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match will take place at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

At what time does the India vs Bangladesh warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The India vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match begins at 3 pm IST on Tuesday (May 28)

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs Bangladesh warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The India vs Bangladesh warm-up match will be aired live on Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match online?

The online streaming of the India vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs Bangladesh warm-up match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: May 27, 2019 17:23 IST